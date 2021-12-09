Patient Feels Healthier than Ever after Weight-Loss Surgery

One year after robotic sleeve gastrectomy (“gastric sleeve”) surgery* at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Gianna Soussan, 26, weighs 128 pounds less and refers to her health and her life as “transformed."

For as long as she can remember, Gianna struggled with losing weight. As a teenager, she consulted a nutritionist and tried various diets, to no avail. Now, 14 months after weight-loss surgery, Gianna says she “feels healthier and more alive than ever.” Her related conditions, including pre-diabetes, hypothyroidism, ulcerative colitis, sleep apnea, migraines, anxiety and depression, have resolved, she says.

“It wasn’t until I got to experience life in a healthy body for the first time ever that I truly recognized how much my weight affected my daily living,” Gianna says. “My victories include both the mundane — sitting comfortably with my legs crossed, having more space between my tummy and the wheel of my car, my thighs no longer chafing when I walk in shorts — to the more meaningful, like shopping for normal-sized clothing, enjoying the kiddy rides with my baby nephew, comfortably riding roller coasters and climbing on my boyfriend’s back for piggyback rides."

Stick to the plan

“The surgery is only the first step,” says Stelios Rekkas, MD, FACS, FASMBS, Manatee Weight Loss Center physician and director of the surgical weight loss program at Manatee Memorial Hospital. “It’s the patient who makes the difference in their own life when they commit to using the lifelong tools we give them."

"Dig deep and do this for yourself. You’re worth it."

“Everything I learned from my weight-loss team is now part of my life,” says Gianna. “I eat well and exercise, while still sometimes letting myself indulge in a treat.

“Self-awareness is key. If obesity is due to a food addiction, this can manifest into other addiction problems after surgery. Dr. Rekkas was great about preparing me for both the physical and mental aspects of having this surgery. Find a good therapist and a community of support with others also on a weight-loss journey. I found so many relatable stories on Instagram."

If you’ve tried everything to lose weight without success, put a Manatee Weight Loss Center consultation on your New Year To-Do list. A dedicated staff is here to help you through every step of your weight-loss journey.

Read more stories like Gianna’s. Visit: msaweightloss.com

232 Manatee Ave E | Bradenton, FL 34208

941-254-4957

*Gastric sleeve surgery reduces the size of the stomach so that the patient feels full with less, while still absorbing the needed nutrients.

