 Skip to main content

Search results

City Commission candidate Jen Ahearn-Koch.

City Commission candidate questionnaire: Jen Ahearn-Koch

a solid platform of communication. One new county commissioner is well known … marketing, PR and design director, 2004-2016; city of Sarasota Planning Board … for facilitating the city of Sarasota’s growth in a balanced and …

News 8 months ago

City Commission candidates share campaign missions

Directors of the Downtown Sarasota Condo Association.  I have been an active … that will change the face of Sarasota for decades to come. I will represent a new era of leadership in Sarasota — a commissioner who promises to …

News 2 years ago