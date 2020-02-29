 Skip to main content
Tara Elementary School 7-year-old Ethan Tirado won third place with his 10.5-inch bass. Courtesy photo.

Youth anglers reel in fun in Lakewood Ranch

McNeal Elementary School third grader Cora Kovatch normally fishes at the beach, but says she likes lake fishing because "there's a lot more fish."

Lakewood Ranch 9-year-old Ryan Lahey makes sure to pair up with his grandpa, John Mayes. They also fished with Lahey's brother, 5-year-old Bennett, and dad, Michael.

Orlando 15-year-old Peyton Ramos, pictured with his grandfather, Lakewood Ranch's Joe Pfeiffer, won a fishing trophy three of five years competing. He worked his way around the lake trying to get a bite.

Alaina, Derek and Blaze Loyal, of Sarasota, participated in the tournament for the first year. Five-year-old Reef Loyal, not pictured, also competed.

Twelve-year-old Riley Becker, of Sarasota, fished alongside her dad, Justin Becker, not pictured. They did not have many bites because of the wind, they said.

Lakewood Ranch 6-year-old Siena Grassia did not catch any fish, but she had fun trying.

"I'm either stuck or I got a really big one," Sarasota 11-year-old Leilu Kannaday said as she pulled on the line. It turned out her line was snagged.

Braden River Elementary School's Ethan Stobreck and Amidaus Kayne, both 11, fish together once a week. They also were fishing buddies for the tournament.

Lakewood Ranch's Kathy Staddler helps her daughter, 8-year-old Laura Staddler, perfect her cast.

Lakewood Ranch 6-year-old Elliott Eubanks said he had fishing even though he didn't catch any fish. "We got some bites," he said.

Eight-year-old Lakewood Ranch resident Raphael Lucrey, right, could not smiling after winning his first-place trophy. His brother, Edward, 6, was excited for him, too.

Catch of 14-pound bass wins youth fishing tournament in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Usually when Lakewood Ranch 8-year-old Raphael Ducrey goes fishing, he uses a variety of plastic lures if he is fishing at a pond or he uses shrimp if he's at the ocean.

While fishing at the lake behind Lakewood Ranch Town Hall Feb. 29, he used a very specific bait — a smelly, green plastic worm.

His father, Lucien Ducrey, said they were following advice they received from a Lakewood angler in years past, and it worked well. 

In fact, it worked so well Raphael caught a 14-inch and an 11-inch bass and won Lakewood Ranch's annual Youth Fishing Tournament. He caught two of the five fish caught by about 75 participants.

"I like to try to real it in," Raphael Ducrey said of fishing. "That's the best part."

East County's Ethan Tirado, 7, took third place, and Orlando 5-year-old Parker Ramos won second place.

The Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club, in coordination with Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp., host the tournament each year. The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood Ranch provided a lunch of hot dogs and chips.

