Youth anglers reel in fun in Lakewood Ranch

Catch of 14-pound bass wins youth fishing tournament in Lakewood Ranch.
Usually when Lakewood Ranch 8-year-old Raphael Ducrey goes fishing, he uses a variety of plastic lures if he is fishing at a pond or he uses shrimp if he's at the ocean.
While fishing at the lake behind Lakewood Ranch Town Hall Feb. 29, he used a very specific bait — a smelly, green plastic worm.
His father, Lucien Ducrey, said they were following advice they received from a Lakewood angler in years past, and it worked well.
In fact, it worked so well Raphael caught a 14-inch and an 11-inch bass and won Lakewood Ranch's annual Youth Fishing Tournament. He caught two of the five fish caught by about 75 participants.
"I like to try to real it in," Raphael Ducrey said of fishing. "That's the best part."
East County's Ethan Tirado, 7, took third place, and Orlando 5-year-old Parker Ramos won second place.
The Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club, in coordination with Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp., host the tournament each year. The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood Ranch provided a lunch of hot dogs and chips.