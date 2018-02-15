Scroll through your monthly weather and nature photo contest winners for Winter

 Skip to main content
January: Neil Oldham photographed this male hooded merganser at Glenridge on Palmer Ranch in Sarasota.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

January: Gordon Silver photographed this young sandhill crane with its mom on a sunny day near a Greyhawk Landing pond.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

January: Terrie Stewart watched as this boat approached from the horizon, wondering who would be out on Longboat Key Pass on such a rough day. It was the Coast Guard, patrolling the rough sea.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 |

See your January through March winners here!
by: Observer Staff

Here are our monthly weather and nature photo contest winners for January, February and March! You also can keep track of the weekly winning weather photos on our Facebook page. We receive so many beautiful photos from our readers every day. Thanks for sharing your images with us and with your fellow Observer readers!

Each week, we choose one of your nature or weather photos to run on our weather page. Each weekly winner through March will be entered into a monthly contest for a $25 gift card, and those winners' photos are displayed here.

Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos!

See the gallery of September through December winners here.

