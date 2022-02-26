 Skip to main content
Young entrepreneurs take over bazaar

Jasper Ernst makes tye dye artwork.

Jacqueline Gibson sells her paintings.

Xavier Picard sells beeswax candles.

Kaira Picard sells metal bookmarks.

Alexa Ziff crochets clothing for guests.

Adela Saladino sells fairy designs and christmas ornaments out of yarn and sticks.

Troy Kiner paints sand dollars.

Ashley and Brianna Aular make craft jewelry.

Daphne Rose Daczewitz and Lucille Delauro make up the DeLightful Jewelry Design company.

Lila Pamnany makes lamps out of empty soda bottles.

The third annual Young Entrepreneurs Market was held Feb. 26.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Young businessmen and businesswomen took over the Bazaar on Apricot and Lime during the Young Entrepreneur Market on Feb. 26.

Around 15 children sold crafted creations and artwork of their own making during the third annual event. Some vendors had jewelry and painted sand dollars for sale while others created lamps out of empty soda bottles. Families and visitors checked out the items and kept cool in the shade.

