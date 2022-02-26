Young entrepreneurs take over bazaar

The third annual Young Entrepreneurs Market was held Feb. 26.
Young businessmen and businesswomen took over the Bazaar on Apricot and Lime during the Young Entrepreneur Market on Feb. 26.
Around 15 children sold crafted creations and artwork of their own making during the third annual event. Some vendors had jewelry and painted sand dollars for sale while others created lamps out of empty soda bottles. Families and visitors checked out the items and kept cool in the shade.
