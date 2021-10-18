You Observed: The Paradise Striders took to the streets of Longboat Key to walk for breast cancer awareness

A swath of pink-clad power-walkers strode out from The Paradise Center, through Harbourside and along Gulf of Mexico Drive on Oct. 16 in honor of the American Cancer Society's annual walk to raise money for breast cancer awareness and research.

Community Outreach and Marketing Manager Donna Sharp Blaney said more than 50 people became part of the LBK Paradise Striders team for the morning. The Longboat Key team was one of the top 10 fundraising teams for the October walk and raised $5,800 for the American Cancer Society. Usually, the team joins the larger Sarasota walk at Nathan Benderson Park, but Sharp Blaney and executive director Suzy Brenner organized a satellite walk right at home this year.

“I’m so glad everyone else thought this was a good idea too," Brenner said. "Not only was it more convenient to walk right here on Longboat Key, but with COVID, we thought our Longboat team might be more comfortable in a smaller gathering.”

After the walk, sponsors set up tables with Turtle Coffee Bar's coffee and bagel bites, Thirsty Snail's bubble teas, Nature's Gem's CBD, Luminary Dermatology's sunscreen, Total Air Solutions' bottled water and Gold Coast Distributors sparkling wine. Walkers could also get a free mini-massage from Longboat Massage's Liz Yerkes and Feel Good Yoga and Massage's Debby Debile.

“We had beautiful weather for the walk, and really had a great time," Brenner said. "Lots of fun photos with silly props, and a few dogs joined the walk, too — which always makes people smile. We’re already looking forward to doing it again next October."