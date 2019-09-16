You Observed: Temple Emanu-El families enjoy Shofar Blowout

Temple Emanu-El’s families celebrated the approach of Rosh Hashanah – the holiday marking the start of the Jewish new year – with a New Years (Shofar) Blowout on Sept. 14.

The event introduced children to the significance and traditions of Rosh Hashanah. Families joined Temple Emanu-El Associate Rabbi Michael Shefrin on the pulpit to help open the Holy Ark and view the sacred Torah scrolls inside, then ate apples and honey, and round challah bread to ensure a sweet and full new year. Children also crafted honeybees out of clay, listened as Rabbi Shefrin blew the shofar – the ritually prepared ram’s horn that is ceremonially sounded on Rosh Hashanah – and practiced blowing their own plastic shofars.

Temple Emanu-El’s New Years (Shofar) Blowout was hosted by the Hays and Steinberg families, and generously underwritten by an anonymous “angel” donor. For information about Temple Emanu-El’s programs for young families, call 379-1997.