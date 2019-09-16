 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Temple Emanu-El Associate Rabbi Michael Shefrin shares some round challah with Abner Beck.

You Observed: Temple Emanu-El families enjoy Shofar Blowout

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Temple Emanu-El Associate Rabbi Michael Shefrin shares some round challah with Abner Beck.

Buy this Photo
Temple Emanu-El Associate Rabbi Michael Shefrin welcomes children to the pulpit.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Temple Emanu-El Associate Rabbi Michael Shefrin welcomes children to the pulpit.

Buy this Photo
Ken and Josie Beck hold her Rosh Hashanah coloring page and plastic shofar.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Ken and Josie Beck hold her Rosh Hashanah coloring page and plastic shofar.

Buy this Photo
Pamela Lasko helps her daughter Eliana make a clay honeybee.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Pamela Lasko helps her daughter Eliana make a clay honeybee.

Buy this Photo
Temple Emanu-El Associate Rabbi Michael Shefrin opens the Holy Ark to show children the sacred Torah scroll.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Temple Emanu-El Associate Rabbi Michael Shefrin opens the Holy Ark to show children the sacred Torah scroll.

Buy this Photo
Share
The event taught the children of the temple about the significance of Rosh Hashanah.
by: Guest Writer

Temple Emanu-El’s families celebrated the approach of Rosh Hashanah – the holiday marking the start of the Jewish new year – with a New Years (Shofar) Blowout on Sept. 14.

The event introduced children to the significance and traditions of Rosh Hashanah. Families joined Temple Emanu-El Associate Rabbi Michael Shefrin on the pulpit to help open the Holy Ark and view the sacred Torah scrolls inside, then ate apples and honey, and round challah bread to ensure a sweet and full new year. Children also crafted honeybees out of clay, listened as Rabbi Shefrin blew the shofar – the ritually prepared ram’s horn that is ceremonially sounded on Rosh Hashanah – and practiced blowing their own plastic shofars.

Temple Emanu-El’s New Years (Shofar) Blowout was hosted by the Hays and Steinberg families, and generously underwritten by an anonymous “angel” donor. For information about Temple Emanu-El’s programs for young families, call 379-1997.

Related Stories

Advertisement