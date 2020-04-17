You Observed: Tangerine Bay Club neighbors come together to clap

On April 11 at Tangerine Bay Club on Longboat Key, the cheering and clapping could be heard for about 15 minutes.

The event, similar to what residents of New York City have done from their homes during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders, brought people out on the balconies of their homes to thank medical personnel and essential front-line workers for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

"We came together with safe social distancing," Susan Goodfriend wrote. "Despite the physical barriers of the condo balconies, it was the first time so many residents of Tangerine Bay Club were together and happy to see each other for a common purpose."

Goodfriend wrote that Jaleigh White, a recent resident, commented that seeing new people was the silver lining of this tribute.

"We also had our special agenda of saying thank you to our maintenance crew, security, and of course Jorge Allen and Javier Jimmaron," Goodfriend wrote.

Goodfriend wrote that the icing on the cake for Tangerine Bay Club members is their caring condo association board of directors and general property manager, Michael Canicari, who do their best to take care of residents. For Easter and Passover, president Clare Villari and social communications director Diane Vaness surprised every condo with a barbecue roasted chicken from Publix for the holidays, Goodfriend wrote.

"Thank you Clare, Diane and Michael for your care and thoughtfulness," Goodfriend wrote. "And the chickens got rave reviews!"

Susan Goodfriend