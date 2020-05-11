You Observed: Surprise drive-by birthday

For Joanne Forch's birthday, her friends knew just how to celebrate.

On May 4, Forch's friends came together for a surprise drive-by birthday party decked out in patriotic red, white and blue — which Forch is known for loving.

"It truly was a memorable emotional experience being together," Mary Lou Johnson wrote. "We have all been isolating and to be together again in person was wonderful."

Johnson and the other seven women who got the party together set up birthday balloons, red-white-and-blue decorations and a table for gifts and wine for Forch, who Johnson said had not been expecting any sort of celebration.

"Her husband, John, had to cancel their birthday trip to New York so we played New York songs," Johnson wrote.