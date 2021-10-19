 Skip to main content
Susan Phillips, right, welcomed sponsors Steve Branham and Kathleen Wingate from Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. Courtesy photo.

You Observed: Longboat Key Garden Club hosts Dinner and a Movie at Bayfront Park

Attendees grabbed popcorn during the movie after the sun went down. Courtesy photo.

Attendees watched the sunset before the movie started. Courtesy photo.

The club hosted one of its biggest fundraisers for the first time since before the pandemic.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Dinner, a movie and a view: That's what the Longboat Key Garden Club promised at their Dinner and a Movie event at Bayfront Park on Oct. 15, and they delivered. 

The park filled with attendees as the sun set. After a cocktail hour, three-course dinner and live auction for getaway prizes and wine tastings, the feature film of the night started up. Attendees stayed at their tables and got cozy for "Space Cowboys." 

Though Dinner and a Movie is one of the club's biggest annual fundraisers, this was the first time the event has been held since before the pandemic. However, there was pent-up demand for the evening in the park, as club President Susan Phillips said the event sold out its more than 100 spots. 

