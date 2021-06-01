 Skip to main content
Even the dog statue outside the Tennis Gardens got in on the patriotic fun. Courtesy photo.

You Observed: Longboat Key Club tennis gets patriotic

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021 |

Christina DeCarlo, Kathryn Edstrom, Laura Esposito and Joanne Forch. Courtesy photo.

Christina DeCarlo, Kathryn Edstrom, Laura Esposito and Joanne Forch. Courtesy photo.

Marcia Gutridge and Joanne Forch. Courtesy photo.

Marcia Gutridge and Joanne Forch. Courtesy photo.

Marcia Gutridge and director of tennis Brianna Harris Francois. Courtesy photo.

Marcia Gutridge and director of tennis Brianna Harris Francois. Courtesy photo.

Marni Martrese, Roberta Straff and Marcia Gutridge. Courtesy photo.

Marni Martrese, Roberta Straff and Marcia Gutridge. Courtesy photo.

Joanne Forch and Marcia Gutridge. Courtesy photo.

Joanne Forch and Marcia Gutridge. Courtesy photo.

The tennis players of the club came dressed in their Memorial Day best.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Club celebrated Memorial Day with a round robin at the Tennis Gardens, complete with red, white and blue decor on both the club and players. 

About three dozen players showed up for the Memorial Day festivities, and the majority of players put their most patriotic foot forward for the day. Players mingled beforehand in their great American garb before taking to the courts, where some shed their costumes to get their heads in the game. 

The round robin tournament lasted much of the morning, though the competition was more friendly than fierce. Afterwards, players could gather in the air conditioning for catching up and cooling down amidst a sea of red, white and blue. 

