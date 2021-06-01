You Observed: Longboat Key Club tennis gets patriotic

The Longboat Key Club celebrated Memorial Day with a round robin at the Tennis Gardens, complete with red, white and blue decor on both the club and players.

About three dozen players showed up for the Memorial Day festivities, and the majority of players put their most patriotic foot forward for the day. Players mingled beforehand in their great American garb before taking to the courts, where some shed their costumes to get their heads in the game.

The round robin tournament lasted much of the morning, though the competition was more friendly than fierce. Afterwards, players could gather in the air conditioning for catching up and cooling down amidst a sea of red, white and blue.