You Observed: Beachplace celebrates Valentine's Day

What's more beautiful, the views from Beachplace or the love within? The residents of the Longboat Key condominium celebrated Valentine's Day with a dessert party on Feb. 14.

It's the third year they've celebrated the occasion, said resident Jean Marie Seidl, and they went all out for the sweetest holiday on the calendar. Red and pink decorations with hearts and proclamations of love dominated the room. Chocolate treats were on every table and cake pops from Sweet Doctors in Sarasota were one of the highlights of the evening.

About 45-65 residents come to the party every year to enjoy each other's company and the views from the clubhouse's second floor, Seidl said. Attendees share conversation and sweet after-dinner drinks.