 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The Valentine's Day committee consisted of Linda Abramek, Jean-Marie Seidl, Mary Brown, Debbie Crane and Ann Friesch. Photo courtesy of Jean-Marie Seidl.

You Observed: Beachplace celebrates Valentine's Day

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 |

The Valentine's Day committee consisted of Linda Abramek, Jean-Marie Seidl, Mary Brown, Debbie Crane and Ann Friesch. Photo courtesy of Jean-Marie Seidl.

Plenty of love-themed drinks were everywhere. Photo courtesy of Jean-Marie Seidl.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 |

Plenty of love-themed drinks were everywhere. Photo courtesy of Jean-Marie Seidl.

Bob Seidl and Andy Friesch were the bartenders for the evening. Photo courtesy of Jean-Marie Seidl.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 |

Bob Seidl and Andy Friesch were the bartenders for the evening. Photo courtesy of Jean-Marie Seidl.

The tables were lined with multiple kinds of dessert. Photo courtesy of Jean-Marie Seidl.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 |

The tables were lined with multiple kinds of dessert. Photo courtesy of Jean-Marie Seidl.

The crowd gathered in the clubhouse and stayed until after dark. Photo courtesy of Jean-Marie Seidl.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 |

The crowd gathered in the clubhouse and stayed until after dark. Photo courtesy of Jean-Marie Seidl.

Share
Residents of the Longboat Key condo got together for a sweet dessert.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

What's more beautiful, the views from Beachplace or the love within? The residents of the Longboat Key condominium celebrated Valentine's Day with a dessert party on Feb. 14. 

It's the third year they've celebrated the occasion, said resident Jean Marie Seidl, and they went all out for the sweetest holiday on the calendar. Red and pink decorations with hearts and proclamations of love dominated the room. Chocolate treats were on every table and cake pops from Sweet Doctors in Sarasota were one of the highlights of the evening.

About 45-65 residents come to the party every year to enjoy each other's company and the views from the clubhouse's second floor, Seidl said. Attendees share conversation and sweet after-dinner drinks. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement