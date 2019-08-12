Mote Marine is a good place for flow, right?

Ocean flow? Always. Yoga flow? Just on Saturday morning as part of the aquarium’s Shark Days events. About three dozen people gathered for Yoga with the Sharks, laying out yoga mats among the aquarium exhibits.

Most of the poses were slow, focused on breathing and stretching, but the lower body was worked into the later poses.

Rebekka Mars walked around guiding the group through an hourlong flow backed by a soundtrack that included the Jaws theme music. That one drew some laughs later in the session. Most of the time, the music reflected the oceanic theme of the yoga session, like the clothing of many attendees. A trio of women who attended together all wore shark-themed shirts.

“I wore my most oceanic pants today,” said Mars.

Afterwards, the newly relaxed attendees wandered around the “Shark Zone,” taking photos with the sharks in the tank and chatting with each other.