Kim Dolnick, Mary Ann and Andy Papineau, and Peggy Dickinson

Yo ho ho for the Sarasota Garden Club's 80th Annual Flower Show

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Event chairs Emily Yaffe, Dianne Beaver and Carol Dothbush

Event chairs Emily Yaffe, Dianne Beaver and Carol Dothbush

Karen and Michael Storms

Karen and Michael Storms

Connie Citro, Maxine Ginn and Diane Jenson

Connie Citro, Maxine Ginn and Diane Jenson

Dozens of flower designed were displayed.

Dozens of flower designed were displayed.

Jane Hoffman and Nan Basu

Jane Hoffman and Nan Basu

Phyllis Lasky, Gerri Klemm and Kathie Bishop

Phyllis Lasky, Gerri Klemm and Kathie Bishop

Phyllis Lasky shows of a sanseveria plant.

Phyllis Lasky shows of a sanseveria plant.

Brett, Kylo and Courtney Jones

Brett, Kylo and Courtney Jones

Carilyn Reiter and Anita Laesser

Carilyn Reiter and Anita Laesser

Sarasota Garden Club’s annual Flower Show & Plant Sale celebrates 80 years.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

The scallywags of the Sarasota Garden Club hosted its 80th Annual Flower Show & Plant Sale on Oct. 13. This year's event theme was "Pirates in Paradise" featuring seadogs and landlubbers alike enjoying creative floral designs and diverse horticulture. Members submitted designs using flowers cultivated from their own gardens that are evaluated by a panel of judges. 

"This is our gift to the community as an educational exhibit," said event co-chair Emily Yaffe. "It's also a wonderful social event. We want to continue celebrating all the things we do as a garden club whether its civic beautification or working with youth."

 

 

