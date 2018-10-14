Yo ho ho for the Sarasota Garden Club's 80th Annual Flower Show

The scallywags of the Sarasota Garden Club hosted its 80th Annual Flower Show & Plant Sale on Oct. 13. This year's event theme was "Pirates in Paradise" featuring seadogs and landlubbers alike enjoying creative floral designs and diverse horticulture. Members submitted designs using flowers cultivated from their own gardens that are evaluated by a panel of judges.

"This is our gift to the community as an educational exhibit," said event co-chair Emily Yaffe. "It's also a wonderful social event. We want to continue celebrating all the things we do as a garden club whether its civic beautification or working with youth."