Robert Siegel and General Manager JoAnn Urofsky

WUSF hosts Robert Siegel at first annual luncheon

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Angela Corning, Martha Smeallie and Beth Noyes

Cathy Carter and Elizabeth Moore

Marjorie Broughton, Nikki Taylor and Barbara Sander

Ilene Denton and Holly Freedom

Alice Bowman and Phil King

Susan Galvin and Joan Lange with Ann and Frances Pope

Brynne Anne Besio, Mira Akins and Jeanie Kirkpatrick

Cathy Carter and Tim Jaeger

Dennis Rees, Jan Chester and Peter Tannen

Isabel Norton, Sheila Weiss and Marjorie Peter

Pamela Gore Meade, Diana Lehman and Christine Johnson

Peter Offringa, Liz Stamoulis, Ellen Hanson, Roberto and Clare Arguedas, and Kendra Gemma

Carole Crosby and Jennifer Rominiecki

Chris Connors, Elizabeth Stephen and Cynthia Scheider

Carolyn Fitzpatrick's table

The Listen Up Luncheon was held Nov. 14 at Michael's on the Bay.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

WUSF Public Media sat down with radio journalist Robert Siegel for the first annual Listen Up Luncheon on Nov. 14. 

More than 150 guests met at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens for the first annual luncheon, which had the host of NPR's "All Things Considered" telling stories from his many years in journalism. General Manager JoAnn Urofsky welcomed guests to start the program before Siegel talked with WUSF Program Director Sheila Rue. Guests submitted written questions to Siegel during a Q&A to end the luncheon. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

