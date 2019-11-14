WUSF hosts Robert Siegel at first annual luncheon

WUSF Public Media sat down with radio journalist Robert Siegel for the first annual Listen Up Luncheon on Nov. 14.

More than 150 guests met at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens for the first annual luncheon, which had the host of NPR's "All Things Considered" telling stories from his many years in journalism. General Manager JoAnn Urofsky welcomed guests to start the program before Siegel talked with WUSF Program Director Sheila Rue. Guests submitted written questions to Siegel during a Q&A to end the luncheon.