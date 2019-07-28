 Skip to main content
Samuel Melvin yells in victory after winning the lightweight men's single scull race at the 2019 World Rowing U23 Championships.

2019 World Rowing U23 Championships close at Nathan Benderson Park

Samuel Melvin backs up to the dock after winning the lightweight men's single scull race (7:06.67) at the 2019 World Rowing U23 Championships.

Samuel Melvin raises the American flag high after winning the lightweight men's single scull race (7:06.67) at the 2019 World Rowing U23 Championships.

The crowd at Nathan Benderson Park was loud in support of the United States.

U.S. rowers Kaitlyn Kynast, Meredith Koenigsfeld, Teal Cohen and Chase Shipley took bronze in the women's four (6:39.89).

Teal Cohen and Chase Shipley collapse after helping the U.S. women's four take bronze (6:39.89).

Some attendees watched the race from a second-level balcony at Nathan Benderson Park's finish tower.

U.S. rowers Kaitlyn Kynast, Meredith Koenigsfeld, Teal Cohen and Chase Shipley embrace after winning bronze in the women's four.

Italy's Luca Chiumento and Andrea Cattaneo muscle up after winning the men's double sculls (6:14.84).

U.S. rowers Kaitlyn Kynast, Meredith Koenigsfeld, Teal Cohen and Chase Shipley display the American flag and their bronze medals.

Visit Sarasota County president Virginia Haley was on hand for the World Rowing U23 Championship's medal ceremonies.

U.S. rowers Elizabeth Ray and Grace Joyce finished sixth in the lightweight women's double sculls (7:21.12).

The U.S. (blue), Netherlands (red) and Great Britain (white) men's eight boats battle for medal position. The U.S. would finish third.

The U23 crowd at Nathan Benderson Park watched the start of each race on a Jumbotron.

U.S. rower Emily Kallfelz lost an early lead to finish second in the women's single scull (7:37.61) to Australia's Ria Thompson (7:36.08).

The U.S. women's eight team took home a bronze medal (6:23.47).

U.S. fans hold up a cutout of Sophia Kershner's head at the medal ceremony. Kershner helped the women's eight boat to a bronze medal.

Representatives from the Netherlands swim toward the country's women's eight team after it won the championships' final race (6:17.93).

U.S. rower Emily Kallfelz smiles after taking silver in the women's single scull (7:37.61).

The U.S. women's eight team finished third (6:23.47).

FISA president Jean-Christophe Rolland thanked the rowers, organizers and fans at the U23 Championships closing ceremony.

Visit Sarasota County president Virginia Haley and SANCA president Stephen Rodriguez were given medals of honor by FISA president Jean-Christophe Rolland at the closing ceremony.

The US won gold, silver and two bronze medals on the event's final day.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

After fighting for a lead at the midpoint of the men's lightweight single scull race, U.S. rower Samuel Melvin had to hold onto multiple things: the lead, yes, but also his process, and his hope. He had a plan, and he was going to stick with it, win or lose, as the Netherlands' Obbe Durk Tibben drew closer and closer. 

In the end, Melvin won, crossing the finish line (7:06.67) just in front of Tibben (7:06.83). He slammed the water with his hand as the results came over the loudspeaker. Melvin was a gold medalist at the 2019 World Rowing U23 Championships. 

"I didn't expect to be there with everyone else off the start," Melvin said. "But that happened and I just stayed with the pack. Then... I'm not a sprinter. I can't sprint. I tried to use all my energy from 1000 to 750 (meters), because I wouldn't be able to sprint anyway. 

"(At the finish line), it was disbelief. Like, 'Did that really just happen?' It all paid off. This means the world to me. It shows that what I am doing is working."

Melvin's gold was the top highlight of the event's final day, and the week, for the U.S, but other boats, too, had strong showings. It appeared Emily Kallfelz was going to join Melvin atop the podium, leading the women's single scull race from the jump, before Australia's Ria Thompson made a frantic push in the last 500 meters to win gold (7:36.08). Kallfelz finished in second (7:37.61). 

The U.S. women's four of Kaitlyn Kynast, Meredith Koenigsfeld, Teal Cohen and Chase Shipley finished with a bronze (6:39.89), as did the U.S. women's eight (6:23.47). 

Overall, the U.S. won seven medals, the fourth-most behind Italy (11), Germany (nine) and Great Britain (eight). Italy and Great Britain tied for the most golds with six. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

