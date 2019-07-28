2019 World Rowing U23 Championships close at Nathan Benderson Park

After fighting for a lead at the midpoint of the men's lightweight single scull race, U.S. rower Samuel Melvin had to hold onto multiple things: the lead, yes, but also his process, and his hope. He had a plan, and he was going to stick with it, win or lose, as the Netherlands' Obbe Durk Tibben drew closer and closer.

In the end, Melvin won, crossing the finish line (7:06.67) just in front of Tibben (7:06.83). He slammed the water with his hand as the results came over the loudspeaker. Melvin was a gold medalist at the 2019 World Rowing U23 Championships.

"I didn't expect to be there with everyone else off the start," Melvin said. "But that happened and I just stayed with the pack. Then... I'm not a sprinter. I can't sprint. I tried to use all my energy from 1000 to 750 (meters), because I wouldn't be able to sprint anyway.

"(At the finish line), it was disbelief. Like, 'Did that really just happen?' It all paid off. This means the world to me. It shows that what I am doing is working."

Melvin's gold was the top highlight of the event's final day, and the week, for the U.S, but other boats, too, had strong showings. It appeared Emily Kallfelz was going to join Melvin atop the podium, leading the women's single scull race from the jump, before Australia's Ria Thompson made a frantic push in the last 500 meters to win gold (7:36.08). Kallfelz finished in second (7:37.61).

The U.S. women's four of Kaitlyn Kynast, Meredith Koenigsfeld, Teal Cohen and Chase Shipley finished with a bronze (6:39.89), as did the U.S. women's eight (6:23.47).

Overall, the U.S. won seven medals, the fourth-most behind Italy (11), Germany (nine) and Great Britain (eight). Italy and Great Britain tied for the most golds with six.