World of Wonder Academy showcases students' art in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch's Kali Hill smiled as she showed her family the fairy garden she created during a session at World of Wonder Academy.

The family went on to look at the six other art projects Hill, who is 4 years old, worked on during World of Wonder Academy's art show April 25 culminating the eight weeks the students spent together in class.

"It was so cute," said Jessica Hill, Kali Hill's mother. "I love how they themed (the art projects) with a book."

Each week, the class reads a book about a theme, such as kindness to the Earth, teamwork, first responders and Valentine's Day. After reading the book, they would work on an art project related to the theme. For example, they made their own hearts for Valentine's Day and painted a flower pot together to show teamwork.

East County's Shannon Keever said it was fun seeing the projects her daughter, Hope Fisher, created.

"We just love WOW school," Keever said. "It was a great experience, and Hope was so proud to show us her artwork."

After viewing their works of art, the students gathered for one last activity: making mud pies.