Chairwomen Beth Jacobson, Audrey Robbins and Amie Boyle with Honorary Chairwoman Christina Unkel

Women in sports are honored at third annual gala

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 |

Chairwomen Beth Jacobson, Audrey Robbins and Amie Boyle with Honorary Chairwoman Christina Unkel

Trailblazer Honorees Lindy Layer, Donna Orender, Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Colleen Healy and Justine Siegal with Scholarship winners Winnie Lu and Veronica Franco

Bracelets were on sale for the raffle.

Tennis coach Nick Bollettieri addresses the audience during cocktail hour.

Jessica Farrelly and Ross Schaper

Chairwomen Beth Jacobson, Audrey Robbins and Amie Boyle

The room at Selby Gardens was elegantly decorated in gold.

Christina Polokonis, Vanessa Rodriguez, Tyanna Denord and Sydney Blyden

Robert Winsler and Scott Bush

Brandon and Christy Violette with Lindsey and Justin Leins

Sandy Clarke, President Beth Green and Cathy Budd

Donald and Arthea Blackman with Allison and Tom Whitten

Berkeling, Veronica and Willmer Franco

Honorary Chairwoman Christina Unkel, Liz Lowe, Missy West, Honoree Colleen Healy and Bobbi-Sue Doyle-Hazard

Honorary Chairwoman Christina Unkel and Liz Lowe

The Trailblazer awards were given to five honorees.

Victoria Jacobson, Amy Wood and Lisa Campbell

Eleni Marinucci, Brian Siedel and Lauren Glassman

Emcee Blair Bloomston welcomes the guests.

Honorary Chairwoman Christina Unkel gave the opening remarks.

Honorary Chairwoman Christina Unkel with Chairwomen Amie Boyle, Beth Jacobson and Audrey Robbins

Visionary award winner Justine Siegal and President Beth Green

Courage award winner Colleen Healy and President Beth Green

MVP winner Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling walks on stage to collect her award.

MVP winner Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling and President Beth Green

Lindy Lever collected the Lifetime Achievement Award for the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women, in memory of Doris Harrington.

Lifetime Achievement winner Donna Orender and President Beth Green

Scholarship winners Winnie Lu and Veronica Franco

The Women's Sports Museum Gala was hosted Oct. 19 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

With year three under its belt, the Women's Sports Museum is getting closer to opening it's doors. 

The Women's Sports Museum Gala was hosted Oct. 19 at Michael's on the Bay, which honored two scholarship winners and five Trailblazers. 

The scholarship winners were rower Winnie Lu and swimmer Veronica Franco, and both girls say they have applied to the University of Florida. 

The Trailblazer awards went to five inspirational women in sports. The visionary award was given to Justine Siegal, the Courage award to Colleen Healy, MVP to Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, and the two Lifetime Achievement awards went to the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women and Donna Orender. 

The night kept guests busy, after social hour, they headed inside to take their seats for the opening remarks. The remarks were followed by words from the presenting sponsor, an update from President Beth Green, a live auction and paddle raise, and the award presentation.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

