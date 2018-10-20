Women in sports are honored at third annual gala

With year three under its belt, the Women's Sports Museum is getting closer to opening it's doors.

The Women's Sports Museum Gala was hosted Oct. 19 at Michael's on the Bay, which honored two scholarship winners and five Trailblazers.

The scholarship winners were rower Winnie Lu and swimmer Veronica Franco, and both girls say they have applied to the University of Florida.

The Trailblazer awards went to five inspirational women in sports. The visionary award was given to Justine Siegal, the Courage award to Colleen Healy, MVP to Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, and the two Lifetime Achievement awards went to the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women and Donna Orender.

The night kept guests busy, after social hour, they headed inside to take their seats for the opening remarks. The remarks were followed by words from the presenting sponsor, an update from President Beth Green, a live auction and paddle raise, and the award presentation.