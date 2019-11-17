Women’s Sports Museum celebrates with preview center launch party

Spirits were high during the Women's Sports Museum Launch Party held Nov. 16 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.

The launch party marked the end of the project's first phase focusing on spreading awareness and the start of the second phase – the opening of the museum's preview center at the University Town Center in 2020. The organization looks to raise $2 million for the museum's construction as well. Guests mingled and looked at silent auction before sitting down for dinner and hearing words from Board President Beth Green and President-Elect Christina Unkel.

The night also honored 2019 Trailblazers Jen Welter, Renee Powell and Mackenzie Soldan for their achievements in sports.