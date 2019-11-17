 Skip to main content
Trailblazers Jen Welter, Mackenzie Soldan and Renee Powell

Women’s Sports Museum celebrates with preview center launch party

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 |

Audrey Robbins, Board President Beth Green and Betty Rosenthal

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 |

Justin and Caitlin Weaver with Michele and Kelley Klepper

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 |

Jay and Holly Logan with Peter Fanning

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 |

Barbara and Jay Lancer

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 |

Karen van Lindonk, Laura McManus-Mesia, Brigid Saah, Shoko Frey and Mandi Arthur

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 |

Kathleen Sobr, Chelsea Bruner and Angela Leed

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 |

Lisa Budslick and Kathy Yu

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 |

Beth Jacobson, President-Elect Christina Unkel and Priya Acharya

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 |

Danielle Cameron and Melanie Cabassol

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 |

Angel Williams and Janelle Wells

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 |

Greg Cornell and Heather Doyle

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 |

Rob Winsler, Kiki Bowers, Barb Lancer, Tig Winsler and Trent Bowers

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 |

Mike Beaumier, Michelle Ford and Charles Githler

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 |

Courtney Wall

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 |

Sam Scott, Willie and Rosa Stanfield and Glenn Tillton

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 |

The launch party was held Nov. 16 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Spirits were high during the Women's Sports Museum Launch Party held Nov. 16 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.

The launch party marked the end of the project's first phase focusing on spreading awareness and the start of the second phase –  the opening of the museum's preview center at the University Town Center in 2020. The organization looks to raise $2 million for the museum's construction as well. Guests mingled and looked at silent auction before sitting down for dinner and hearing words from Board President Beth Green and President-Elect Christina Unkel.

The night also honored 2019 Trailblazers Jen Welter, Renee Powell and Mackenzie Soldan for their achievements in sports. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

