Cindy and Rick Daughtrey with Kaylea Schule

The Women's Resource Center kicks off upcoming Bluesfest

Tickets to Deja Blues were given away in the raffle drawing.

Mike Adams, Brooks McAllister and Brian Ormsby

Honorees Ron and Pat Pickelsimer, WRC President and CEO Ashley Brown with Co-Chairmen Jon Seeley and Dean Hastings

The Blues & Brews Committee

Anne Francis and Becky Arpaia

Anne and Tom Saunders, Chris Cummins and Suzanne Fugate

William Earl and Chantal Deshaies

Liz Mercer and Leslie Tilton

Laura Lynch, Mark Green and Lillian Elliott

Eleni Sokos and Dylan Howell

WRC President and CEO Ashley Brown thanks everyone for coming to Blues & Brews.

WRC President and CEO Ashley Brown and Johnette Isham

The event was hosted at the Motorworks Brewing Co. in Bradenton.

Blues & Brews Deja Blues kick-off party was hosted July 18 at Motorworks Brewing Co.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Women's Resource Center got the blues party started July 18 at Motorworks Brewing Co. 

Blues & Brews was hosted to kick-off the Deja Blues Festival, which will be held Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 in Brandenton.

The kick-off party supported the Women's Resource Center. Throughout the evening, there was food from O'Bricks, a silent auction and a raffle to give away tickets for Deja Blue. Blues artist Shakura S'Aida played on stage. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

