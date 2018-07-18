The Women's Resource Center kicks off upcoming Bluesfest

The Women's Resource Center got the blues party started July 18 at Motorworks Brewing Co.

Blues & Brews was hosted to kick-off the Deja Blues Festival, which will be held Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 in Brandenton.

The kick-off party supported the Women's Resource Center. Throughout the evening, there was food from O'Bricks, a silent auction and a raffle to give away tickets for Deja Blue. Blues artist Shakura S'Aida played on stage.