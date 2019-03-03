Women's polo scores big in Lakewood Ranch

With the Sarasota Polo Club lined with fans from end to end of each sideline March 3, it was apparent the first Sarasota Women's Challenge Polo Tournament was a hit.

The tournament was won by San Saba, which included Dawn Jones, the wife of actor Tommy Lee Jones. Hope Arellano of San Saba was named the tournament's MVP. The tournament was sponsored by Lakewood Ranch's Luhrsen Goldberg — Law Powered by Women.

“As a female-owned and operated law firm, we are thrilled to sponsor this event, and to support the drive and tenacity of these players as well as that of their predecessors, who have paved the way for the female presence in the sport," said attorney Julie Luhrsen in a release.

A portion of the proceeds from the tournament, which began on Friday and featured different divisions, benefitted the Just for Girls nonprofit.