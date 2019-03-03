 Skip to main content
San Saba's Hope Arellano was the MVP in leading her team to the tournament title.

Women's polo scores big in Lakewood Ranch

San Saba's Hope Arellano was the MVP in leading her team to the tournament title.

Ten Oaks' Sarah Wiseman breaks away from the pack.

Ten Oaks' Sarah Wiseman breaks away from the pack.

WIPN's Alyson Poor makes a quick change of direction.

WIPN's Alyson Poor makes a quick change of direction.

WIPN's Alyson Poor rips a shot in the final chukker.

WIPN's Alyson Poor rips a shot in the final chukker.

San Saba's Hope Arellano picks her equipment before the match.

San Saba's Hope Arellano picks her equipment before the match.

WIPN's Courtney Asdourian gets some air time during the tournament.

WIPN's Courtney Asdourian gets some air time during the tournament.

Ten Oaks' Tiva Gross tries to dig the ball out away from the boards.

Ten Oaks' Tiva Gross tries to dig the ball out away from the boards.

San Saba's Dawn Jones beats WIPN's Alyson Poor to the ball.

San Saba's Dawn Jones beats WIPN's Alyson Poor to the ball.

WIPN's Olivia Uechritz breaks away toward the goal.

WIPN's Olivia Uechritz breaks away toward the goal.

Ten Oaks' Sarah Wiseman climbs aboard to begin competition.

Ten Oaks' Sarah Wiseman climbs aboard to begin competition.

The kids, as always, received rides from the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The kids, as always, received rides from the Budweiser Clydesdales.

San Saba's Dawn Jones enjoys a laugh at halftime of the match.

San Saba's Dawn Jones enjoys a laugh at halftime of the match.

WIPN's Courtney Asdourian goes full-speed ahead despite being along the boards.

WIPN's Courtney Asdourian goes full-speed ahead despite being along the boards.

San Saba's Dawn Jones is fastest to the ball.

San Saba's Dawn Jones is fastest to the ball.

River Strand's Amy Rylott stomps divots at halftime of the match.

River Strand's Amy Rylott stomps divots at halftime of the match.

Eagle Trace's Sharon Weaver does her part at halftime filling divots.

Eagle Trace's Sharon Weaver does her part at halftime filling divots.

WIPN'S Courtney Asdourian flies down the field during a tournament match.

WIPN'S Courtney Asdourian flies down the field during a tournament match.

Olivia Uechritz of WIPN breaks ahead of the pack.

Olivia Uechritz of WIPN breaks ahead of the pack.

The Ten Oaks team didn't win the match on Sunday, but the players still celebrated with carrots for their horses. From left to right are Sara Wiseman, Tiva Gross, Pippa Campbell and Kelly Beck.

The Ten Oaks team didn't win the match on Sunday, but the players still celebrated with carrots for their horses. From left to right are Sara Wiseman, Tiva Gross, Pippa Campbell and Kelly Beck.

San Saba's Hope Arellano collects the MVP award for the tournament.

San Saba's Hope Arellano collects the MVP award for the tournament.

San Saba wins first Sarasota Women's Challenge Polo Tournament.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

With the Sarasota Polo Club lined with fans from end to end of each sideline March 3, it was apparent the first Sarasota Women's Challenge Polo Tournament was a hit.

The tournament was won by San Saba, which included Dawn Jones, the wife of actor Tommy Lee Jones. Hope Arellano of San Saba was named the tournament's MVP. The tournament was sponsored by Lakewood Ranch's Luhrsen Goldberg — Law Powered by Women.

“As a female-owned and operated law firm, we are thrilled to sponsor this event, and to support the drive and tenacity of these players as well as that of their predecessors, who have paved the way for the female presence in the sport," said attorney Julie Luhrsen in a release. 

A portion of the proceeds from the tournament, which began on Friday and featured different divisions, benefitted the Just for Girls nonprofit.

 

 

