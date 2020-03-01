Ten Oaks proves to be the class of the tournament.
Clarissa Echezaretta, a 6-goal player for the San Saba team, couldn't wait for the start of the Sarasota Women's Challenge.
"It's amazing here," Echezaretta said. "You will never see a crowd like this ... not anywhere in the world."
More than 3,000 fans showed up at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch to watch the all-women's action.
"This is my first time at a club with this great an atmosphere," said Kendall Plank, a 4-goal player from Houston. "And this tournament is huge for women's polo. Women's polo is growing. It's going slow, but it's growing."
Ten Oaks won the championship while Avalon Farms placed second and San Saba third.