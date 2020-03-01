 Skip to main content
Izzy Parsons of Ten Oaks, Kylie Sheehan of Avalon Farms and Eliza Jacobellis charge in front of the pack.

Women's polo draws thousands to Sarasota Polo Club

Izzy Parsons of Ten Oaks, Kylie Sheehan of Avalon Farms and Eliza Jacobellis charge in front of the pack.

Meghan Shader of Avalon Farms and Kendall Plank of San Saba race ahead of the field during Sarasota Women's Challenge action.

Meghan Shader of Avalon Farms and Kendall Plank of San Saba race ahead of the field during Sarasota Women's Challenge action.

Paige Boone scores on a penalty shot for Ten Oaks.

Paige Boone scores on a penalty shot for Ten Oaks.

Alyson Poor of Avalon Farms and Izzy Parsons of Ten Oaks bump horses as the compete to get to the ball.

Alyson Poor of Avalon Farms and Izzy Parsons of Ten Oaks bump horses as the compete to get to the ball.

Dawn Jones of San Saba leans into a turn during Sarasota Women's Challenge action.

Dawn Jones of San Saba leans into a turn during Sarasota Women's Challenge action.

Kylie Sheehan of Avalon Farms and Eliza Jacobellis give the tailgaters a good view of the action.

Kylie Sheehan of Avalon Farms and Eliza Jacobellis give the tailgaters a good view of the action.

Kylie Sheehan of Avalon Farms races along a line of fans, giving out high-fives before the action at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Kylie Sheehan of Avalon Farms races along a line of fans, giving out high-fives before the action at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Ten Oaks' Izzy Parsons is a 7-goal rated player from Kenya.

Ten Oaks' Izzy Parsons is a 7-goal rated player from Kenya.

Children line up at halftime to ride a wagon pulled by the famous Clydesdales.

Children line up at halftime to ride a wagon pulled by the famous Clydesdales.

Fans lined to the field hoping to get a high-five from a player before the start of the Sarasota Women's Challenge.

Fans lined to the field hoping to get a high-five from a player before the start of the Sarasota Women's Challenge.

Avalon Farms' Kylie Sheehan has to do some twisting to get off a shot during the Sarasota Women's Challenge.

Avalon Farms' Kylie Sheehan has to do some twisting to get off a shot during the Sarasota Women's Challenge.

Ten Oaks' Izzy Parsons gallops into a play.

Ten Oaks' Izzy Parsons gallops into a play.

East County's Jaclynn McNeal, 8, Lakewood Ranch's Carly Guido, 7, and Lakewood Ranch's Sara Downs, 9, enjoy a run across the polo field with their Hula Hoops before polo action began.

East County's Jaclynn McNeal, 8, Lakewood Ranch's Carly Guido, 7, and Lakewood Ranch's Sara Downs, 9, enjoy a run across the polo field with their Hula Hoops before polo action began.

Axelrod, a Labradoodle , enjoys a run across the polo field with Lakewood Ranch 9-year-old Maddy Pawlak.

Axelrod, a Labradoodle , enjoys a run across the polo field with Lakewood Ranch 9-year-old Maddy Pawlak.

Lakewood Ranch's Sara Downs shows her Hula Hoop skills before the game.

Lakewood Ranch's Sara Downs shows her Hula Hoop skills before the game.

Ten Oaks' Kelly Beck helped her team to the championship.

Ten Oaks' Kelly Beck helped her team to the championship.

San Saba's Kendall Plank breaks away during the Sarasota Women's Challenge.

San Saba's Kendall Plank breaks away during the Sarasota Women's Challenge.

Jacintha Spruyt, who was presenting the American flag during opening ceremonies aboard a Clydesdale, had to hang on tight as her mount got a little frisky during warm-ups.

Jacintha Spruyt, who was presenting the American flag during opening ceremonies aboard a Clydesdale, had to hang on tight as her mount got a little frisky during warm-ups.

Ten Oaks' Paige Boone celebrates a goal during action against San Saba.

Ten Oaks' Paige Boone celebrates a goal during action against San Saba.

Dawn Jones of San Saba jumps from one horse to another to get a fresh mount during the Sarasota Women's Challenge.

Dawn Jones of San Saba jumps from one horse to another to get a fresh mount during the Sarasota Women's Challenge.

San Saba's Clarissa Echezaretta leads a stampede of players toward the ball.

San Saba's Clarissa Echezaretta leads a stampede of players toward the ball.

Avalon Farms' Kylie Sheehan launches a goal during the Sarasota Women's Challenge.

Avalon Farms' Kylie Sheehan launches a goal during the Sarasota Women's Challenge.

Ten Oaks' Kelly Beck was a dominant force during her team's championship of the Sarasota Women's Challenge.

Ten Oaks' Kelly Beck was a dominant force during her team's championship of the Sarasota Women's Challenge.

San Saba teammates Taylor Scilufo and Dawn Jones rest for a moment between chukkers.

San Saba teammates Taylor Scilufo and Dawn Jones rest for a moment between chukkers.

San Saba's Taylor Scilufo is ready for the Sarasota Women's Challenge to begin.

San Saba's Taylor Scilufo is ready for the Sarasota Women's Challenge to begin.

Ten Oaks' Paige Boone takes a shot on goal.

Ten Oaks' Paige Boone takes a shot on goal.

San Saba's Clarissa Echezaretta puts all her might into a shot.

San Saba's Clarissa Echezaretta puts all her might into a shot.

San Saba's Taylor Scilufo and her teammates finished third in the elite field.

San Saba's Taylor Scilufo and her teammates finished third in the elite field.

Ten Oaks' Paige Boone, a 5-handicap player helped her team to the title of the Sarasota Women's Challenge.

Ten Oaks' Paige Boone, a 5-handicap player helped her team to the title of the Sarasota Women's Challenge.

Ten Oaks' Paige Boone rips a shot back in the other direction.

Ten Oaks' Paige Boone rips a shot back in the other direction.

George Alexander leads the team of Clydesdale towing a wagon of children at halftime.

George Alexander leads the team of Clydesdale towing a wagon of children at halftime.

Jayme and Tommy Klauber of Lakewood Ranch enjoy the day at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Jayme and Tommy Klauber of Lakewood Ranch enjoy the day at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Ten Oaks proves to be the class of the tournament.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Clarissa Echezaretta, a 6-goal player for the San Saba team, couldn't wait for the start of the Sarasota Women's Challenge.

"It's amazing here," Echezaretta said. "You will never see a crowd like this ... not anywhere in the world."

More than 3,000 fans showed up at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch to watch the all-women's action.

"This is my first time at a club with this great an atmosphere," said Kendall Plank, a 4-goal player from Houston. "And this tournament is huge for women's polo. Women's polo is growing. It's going slow, but it's growing."

Ten Oaks won the championship while Avalon Farms placed second and San Saba third.

 

 

 

 

 

