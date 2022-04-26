Women's Golf Association ends season on Longboat Key

The Women's Golf Association of Longboat Key held a year-end fiesta to celebrate another season of hitting the links together. On April 26, more than 50 women attended lunch at the Harbourside Ballroom after playing one last 18-hole round.

Attendees caught up with their fellow players before lunch was served. Appropriately, they served tacos on Tuesday.

After lunch, the board gave a rundown of the previous year. Membership chair Donna Pettinato said the organization is up to 182 members and gained 16 this year, and treasurer Arleen Klein gave an update on the funds the group raised during their Go For the Cure event. They brought in a total of $88,500 for breast health and cancer research.

Finally, before everyone headed off for the day, President Sandy Finnegan took the time to recognize a longtime member of the association. Sylva Langton, who had been part of the group for more than 30 years, will be leaving, so Finnegan gave her a shoutout and presented her with flowers as a thank-you for her contributions.