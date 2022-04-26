 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Betsy Granite, Jean Griffin, Dee Wainstein and Pam Reiter

Women's Golf Association ends season on Longboat Key

Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 |

Betsy Granite, Jean Griffin, Dee Wainstein and Pam Reiter

Mary Gerhart, Marcy Klein, Amy Renninger and Kerry Robinson

Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 |

Mary Gerhart, Marcy Klein, Amy Renninger and Kerry Robinson

Isabella Paspa, Joyce Paladino and Debi Wilson

Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 |

Isabella Paspa, Joyce Paladino and Debi Wilson

The theme of the lunch was a fiesta.

Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 |

The theme of the lunch was a fiesta.

Anna Whaley, Peggy Hopkins, Pam Snauwaert and Becky Smothers

Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 |

Anna Whaley, Peggy Hopkins, Pam Snauwaert and Becky Smothers

Marcie McGovern, Gigi Silverber, Kim Sheffield and Beth Scheible

Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 |

Marcie McGovern, Gigi Silverber, Kim Sheffield and Beth Scheible

Lyn Haycock and Regina Repenning

Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 |

Lyn Haycock and Regina Repenning

Carol Swed and Joyce Welch

Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 |

Carol Swed and Joyce Welch

Marlene Wilkening and Judy Brostron

Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 |

Marlene Wilkening and Judy Brostron

Past president Margaret Lachmann, President Sandy Finnegan and membership chair Donna Pettinato

Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 |

Past president Margaret Lachmann, President Sandy Finnegan and membership chair Donna Pettinato

Scores trickled in throughout the afternoon.

Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 |

Scores trickled in throughout the afternoon.

Attendees loaded up their plates with tacos.

Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 |

Attendees loaded up their plates with tacos.

Terry O'Hara got in on the fiesta fun.

Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 |

Terry O'Hara got in on the fiesta fun.

Sylva Langton received a gift from Sandy Finnegan.

Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022 |

Sylva Langton received a gift from Sandy Finnegan.

Share
The golf group played together for the last time on April 26.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Women's Golf Association of Longboat Key held a year-end fiesta to celebrate another season of hitting the links together. On April 26, more than 50 women attended lunch at the Harbourside Ballroom after playing one last 18-hole round. 

Attendees caught up with their fellow players before lunch was served. Appropriately, they served tacos on Tuesday. 

After lunch, the board gave a rundown of the previous year. Membership chair Donna Pettinato said the organization is up to 182 members and gained 16 this year, and treasurer Arleen Klein gave an update on the funds the group raised during their Go For the Cure event. They brought in a total of $88,500 for breast health and cancer research. 

Finally, before everyone headed off for the day, President Sandy Finnegan took the time to recognize a longtime member of the association. Sylva Langton, who had been part of the group for more than 30 years, will be leaving, so Finnegan gave her a shoutout and presented her with flowers as a thank-you for her contributions.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement