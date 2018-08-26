Women’s Equity Luncheon celebrates progress

Hundreds of women came together on Aug. 25 for the 2018 Women's Equity Luncheon at the Carlisle Inn. The 24th annual event celebrated the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote 98 years ago.

The Suncoast Commission on the Status of Women, The Sarasota and Manatee Leagues of Women Voters, and The Bradenton, Manatee County and Venice branches of the American Association of University Women hosted the event.

This year’s honorary chair was Circuit Court Judge Susan Maulucci and Sarasota Chief of Police Bernadette DiPino have the keynote address.

"We're celebrating the strides and progress we have made. If we stayed united, we're going to continue creating a world where women are valued. where women are valued," said Dr. Kathleen "Kitty" Galica, Vice President of League of Women Voters of Sarasota County.