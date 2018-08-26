 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Melanie Wallace, Felecia Jett, Jaquelyn McNeil and Isera Miller

Women’s Equity Luncheon celebrates progress

Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 |

Melanie Wallace, Felecia Jett, Jaquelyn McNeil and Isera Miller

Buy this Photo
Evie Batten and Marcia Schweitzer

Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 |

Evie Batten and Marcia Schweitzer

Buy this Photo
Sophia LaRusso and Lonnetta Gaines

Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 |

Sophia LaRusso and Lonnetta Gaines

Buy this Photo
Manica Streacker and David Shapiro

Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 |

Manica Streacker and David Shapiro

Buy this Photo
Andi Watson and Ann Colonna

Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 |

Andi Watson and Ann Colonna

Buy this Photo
Gabriella Stafford and Jeannine Castro

Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 |

Gabriella Stafford and Jeannine Castro

Buy this Photo
Keynote speaker and Sarasota chief of police Bernadette DiPino greets attendees.

Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 |

Keynote speaker and Sarasota chief of police Bernadette DiPino greets attendees.

Buy this Photo
Dr. Kathleen "Kitty" Galica and Phyllis Vogel

Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 |

Dr. Kathleen "Kitty" Galica and Phyllis Vogel

Buy this Photo
Barb Relles, Nancy McCauley, Monica Streacker and Joann DeVries

Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 |

Barb Relles, Nancy McCauley, Monica Streacker and Joann DeVries

Buy this Photo
Share
The 24th Annual Women's Equity Luncheon encouraged women to reflect on progress on Aug. 25 at the Carlisle Inn.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Hundreds of women came together on Aug. 25 for the 2018 Women's Equity Luncheon at the Carlisle Inn. The 24th annual event celebrated the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote 98 years ago.

The Suncoast Commission on the Status of Women, The Sarasota and Manatee Leagues of Women Voters,  and The Bradenton, Manatee County and Venice branches of the American Association of University Women hosted the event. 

This year’s honorary chair was Circuit Court Judge Susan Maulucci and Sarasota Chief of Police Bernadette DiPino have the keynote address. 

"We're celebrating the strides and progress we have made. If we stayed united, we're going to continue creating a world where women are valued. where women are valued," said Dr. Kathleen "Kitty" Galica, Vice President of League of Women Voters of Sarasota County.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement