Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota brings new paws to the catwalk

Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota held a fashion show worth barking about Sept. 5.

The organization’s annual fundraiser/fashion show took on a new theme this year, Couturier & Canines, and benefited The Humane Society of Sarasota County and the Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota Education Fund.

Realtors, animal-lovers and more gathered at Hyatt Regency Sarasota to wine, dine and admire not only several outfits by Men’s Wearhouse and Style by Olga but several dogs and cats up for adoption.

Organizers sold more than 400 tickets for the event, which packed the hotel ballroom for an afternoon of classic, dramatic fashions modeled by 20 realtors, attorneys, mortgage lenders and humane society employees.