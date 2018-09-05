 Skip to main content
Chairwoman Becca Towery and Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota Director of Membership Rebecca Dalton

Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota brings new paws to the catwalk

Nicole Christie, Alyssa Young, Erin Christy and Christa Folkers

Kathy Collums, Josie Cline and Mark Moore

Ricky Perrone, Ed Bertha and Richard Perrone

Marianne Carson and Heather Dunn

Cathleen Acosta and Leslie Lauritano

Mark Shambour, a canine good citizen evaluator at K9 Korral, adopted Spencer and now does swimming and laser therapy with him to help him gain some movement in his legs.

Spencer is a Chihuahua mix who was once shot by a BB gun, causing him to be paralyzed from the stomach down.

Dalton is an estimated 7-year-old shepherd mix from Louisiana who is available for adoption at The Humane Society of Sarasota County.

Brent is a 3-month-old kitten, the last of his litter, who is available for adoption at The Humane Society of Sarasota County.

Peaches is an estimated 4-year-old terrier mix who is available for adoption at The Humane Society of Sarasota County.

Maryellen Peterson, Kati Connell, Michelle Richey and Jody Carlson

Miss Desoto Heritage Lauren Nielsen, Rachel Biechlin and Julianna Burns

Matthew Voss, Mallory Moretti, Andrew Conaboy and Michelle Ryan

Gerry and Mary Northrup

Sponsors walk the runway.

Sponsors walk the runway.

Sponsors walk the runway.

The 11 female models showed off fashions by Style by Olga.

Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota hosted its 2017 Fashion Show: on Sept. 5 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota held a fashion show worth barking about Sept. 5.

The organization’s annual fundraiser/fashion show took on a new theme this year, Couturier & Canines, and benefited The Humane Society of Sarasota County and the Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota Education Fund.

Realtors, animal-lovers and more gathered at Hyatt Regency Sarasota to wine, dine and admire not only several outfits by Men’s Wearhouse and Style by Olga but several dogs and cats up for adoption.

Organizers sold more than 400 tickets for the event, which packed the hotel ballroom for an afternoon of classic, dramatic fashions modeled by 20 realtors, attorneys, mortgage lenders and humane society employees.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

