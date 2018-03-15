Women's Council of Realtors Manatee County hosts lively event

The first Diamonds and Champagne White Party kept guests busy until the end with a full schedule of entertainment.

The party was hosted by Women's Council of Realtors Manatee County, with proceeds benefitting the Humane Society of Manatee County and WRC Education Fund for Professional Development.

Upon arrival, guests dressed in white were greeted outside by two dogs from the Humane Society. Once inside the country club, partygoers interviewed with Out & About Sarasota and browsed a long line of silent auction items. Then, inside the ballroom, music by Ace in the Hole Entertainment lifted up the spirits of guests as they sipped spirits from the bar.

The night continued with endless entertainment, including a live auction, a money grab with $1,400 up for grabs, a champagne toast, a best dressed contest, a live comedian and the announcement of the night's diamond winner.