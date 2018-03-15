 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Rebecca Dalton, Steve Zeris, Charlotte Griffin, Karen Lamphier, Ashley French and Debbie Urban

Women's Council of Realtors Manatee County hosts lively event

Silent auction items included this "after party basket," among other themed baskets.

This is the first time WRC has hosted the Diamonds and Champagne White Party.

Live auction items included getaways and this lottery tree.

One winner was gifted with this diamond and a complementary setting by Estate Coin & Jewelry Galleria.

Angela Rose, Natasha Selvaraj, Charlotte Griffin, Pat Atchley and Sheri Wooford

Sandi Spahn and Michelle Thomsen

Bruce and Michelle Hearon and Dave Marvel

Jonathan Cortez, AKA The J.A.C. of All Trades, entertained guests during cocktail hour.

Sharon Zeris and Valerie Bliss

Charlotte Griffin and Rich Maus take a selfie.

Shari Norwick and Derek Edwards

Lauren Wade, Lauren Dalton, Hope Thomsen and Taylor Grant

Guests were able to purchase raffle tickets for time in the money grab booth.

Janice Vetter and Corrine Wagner

Jerica Garcia and Shannon Rogers

Evelina Tumasian and Victoria Gehrisch

Dozer, a 4-year-old mixed breed with a calm demeanor, is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Manatee County.

Diamonds and Champagne White Party was held March 15 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The first Diamonds and Champagne White Party kept guests busy until the end with a full schedule of entertainment.

The party was hosted by Women's Council of Realtors Manatee County, with proceeds benefitting the Humane Society of Manatee County and WRC Education Fund for Professional Development. 

Upon arrival, guests dressed in white were greeted outside by two dogs from the Humane Society. Once inside the country club, partygoers interviewed with Out & About Sarasota and browsed a long line of silent auction items. Then, inside the ballroom, music by Ace in the Hole Entertainment lifted up the spirits of guests as they sipped spirits from the bar. 

The night continued with endless entertainment, including a live auction, a money grab with $1,400 up for grabs, a champagne toast, a best dressed contest, a live comedian and the announcement of the night's diamond winner. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

