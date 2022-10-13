Women's Council of Realtors brings glamour with annual fashion show

The Women's Council of Realtors Sarasota brought a touch of glamour to the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota during its annual fashion show on Oct. 13.

"Glamour on the Gulf" brought more than 400 supporters and local realtors to the annual event, which supports Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

Guests mingled together and shopped at pop up vendors before heading into the ballroom to see a number of agents rock the runway wearing a variety of different clothes. Women wore clothes from Style by Olga while men donned attire from Tweed Custom Suits.