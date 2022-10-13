 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Justin Johnson

Women's Council of Realtors brings glamour with annual fashion show

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Justin Johnson

Taylor Lee McFadden

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Taylor Lee McFadden

Event co-chairwoman Julianna Regina thanks the audience for attending.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Event co-chairwoman Julianna Regina thanks the audience for attending.

Alina Kirilenko

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Alina Kirilenko

Selina Wiggins

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Selina Wiggins

Beverly Perez

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Beverly Perez

Izzy Pollack

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Izzy Pollack

Alahna Nichols

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Alahna Nichols

Tereza Nelson and Nadia Andrys

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Tereza Nelson and Nadia Andrys

Gina Serena, Chi Horras and Mary Serena

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Gina Serena, Chi Horras and Mary Serena

Nicole Posada, Kelly Zaccaria and Hannah Saffran

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Nicole Posada, Kelly Zaccaria and Hannah Saffran

Rosa Payson, Jeanne Egan and Ashley Wallace

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Rosa Payson, Jeanne Egan and Ashley Wallace

Peggy Soublis and Monica DeSomma

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Peggy Soublis and Monica DeSomma

Tasha Mounts and Danielle Mahon

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Tasha Mounts and Danielle Mahon

Danielle Davis and Tina Hart

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Danielle Davis and Tina Hart

Isaac Rivera, Lori Rasmussen and Ariana Gillooly

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Isaac Rivera, Lori Rasmussen and Ariana Gillooly

Mary Northrup and Meagan West Jones

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Mary Northrup and Meagan West Jones

Ashley Coil and Jill Bowen

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Ashley Coil and Jill Bowen

Molly Laramie, Yuliya Tkachuk and Bria Miller

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Molly Laramie, Yuliya Tkachuk and Bria Miller

Alissa Silvers paints for Mote Marine.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Alissa Silvers paints for Mote Marine.

Alissa Silvers addresses the crowd.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Alissa Silvers addresses the crowd.

Leah Bunning

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Leah Bunning

Jesse Bauer

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Jesse Bauer

Justin Johnson

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Justin Johnson

Ariana Gillooly

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Ariana Gillooly

Emcee Ray Collins welcomes speakers to the mic.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Emcee Ray Collins welcomes speakers to the mic.

Roberto Borgatti sings for the audience.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Roberto Borgatti sings for the audience.

Leah Bunning

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Leah Bunning

Julia Dees

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 |

Julia Dees

Share
The "Glamour on the Gulf" event was held Oct. 13.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Women's Council of Realtors Sarasota brought a touch of glamour to the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota during its annual fashion show on Oct. 13. 

"Glamour on the Gulf" brought more than 400 supporters and local realtors to the annual event, which supports Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

Guests mingled together and shopped at pop up vendors before heading into the ballroom to see a number of agents rock the runway wearing a variety of different clothes. Women wore clothes from Style by Olga while men donned attire from Tweed Custom Suits. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement