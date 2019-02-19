 Skip to main content
Dr. Nell Potter, President Jane Watt, Ora Jean Henry, Toni Schemmel and Geri Sherot

Women make an impact on Sarasota

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 |

Tonya Getzen-Gowan, Andrea McHenry and Sannie Brander

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 |

Sue Nye, Jennifer Smith and Jackie Culbreath

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 |

Jami Kellogg and Marsha Sutter

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 |

Julie Dooley, Michelle Pennie and Kimberly Duplissey

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 |

Jacque Steele and Debbie Maxa

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 |

The event-goers werer served charcuterie and cookies.

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 |

Beth Walling, Maria Fikus and Stephanie Carroll

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 |

Ann Martin, Denise Barbato and Joanna Benante

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 |

Page Ligon, Lisa Jackson and Elaine Barber

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 |

Dianna Moogian talks about why women give to Impact 100.

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 |

Jodie Zerega gives some fast facts about Impact 100.

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 |

Impact 100 SRQ works towards their membership goal of 200 women.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Members and guests alike gathered at Beulah on Feb. 19 to hear from the women behind Impact 100 SRQ. 

Earlier this year the non-profit announced it had reached its first goal of 100 women raising $100,000 to award one transformational grant to one Sarasota or Manatee county charity. Impact 100 is now looking forward to recruiting more new members. Every member gives $1,000 to the grant.

The deadline for new membership is Feb. 28. The announcement for the total amount of funds donated is on March 7 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, 7051 Wireless Court, Sarasota, from 5-7 p.m. For more information, visit impact100srq.org.

"We are women of all ages and stages of life, united for a greater good, with a clear understanding of the power of collective giving,” said Jane Watt, president of Impact 100 SRQ.

