Women make an impact on Sarasota

Impact 100 SRQ works towards their membership goal of 200 women.
Members and guests alike gathered at Beulah on Feb. 19 to hear from the women behind Impact 100 SRQ.
Earlier this year the non-profit announced it had reached its first goal of 100 women raising $100,000 to award one transformational grant to one Sarasota or Manatee county charity. Impact 100 is now looking forward to recruiting more new members. Every member gives $1,000 to the grant.
The deadline for new membership is Feb. 28. The announcement for the total amount of funds donated is on March 7 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, 7051 Wireless Court, Sarasota, from 5-7 p.m. For more information, visit impact100srq.org.
"We are women of all ages and stages of life, united for a greater good, with a clear understanding of the power of collective giving,” said Jane Watt, president of Impact 100 SRQ.