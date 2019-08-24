Women groups celebrate 19th amendment anniversary with celebratory luncheon

Suncoast women celebrated nearly 100 years of suffrage during a bustling and celebratory luncheon Aug. 24 at The Grove.

The 25th Annual Women’s Equity Luncheon, hosted by the Suncoast Commission on the Status of Women, had more than 300 guests from various organizations celebrating the 99th anniversary of the 19th amendment allowing women the right to vote. After meeting and mingling for an hour, attendees sat down for lunch and listened to words from Honorary Chairwoman Janna Overstreet and Judge Erika Quartermaine.