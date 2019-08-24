 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Alice Newlon, Suncoast Commission on the Status of Women President Gini Hyman, Lucy Lapides and Rosalie Shaffer

Women groups celebrate 19th amendment anniversary with annual luncheon

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 |

Alice Newlon, Suncoast Commission on the Status of Women President Gini Hyman, Lucy Lapides and Rosalie Shaffer

Buy this Photo
Xtavia Bailey with Christi and Caitlyn Hailey

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 |

Xtavia Bailey with Christi and Caitlyn Hailey

Buy this Photo
Judge Erika Quartermaine and Dr. Mona Jain

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 |

Judge Erika Quartermaine and Dr. Mona Jain

Buy this Photo
Aliciana Harvey Lopez and Judge Karimu Hill-Harvey

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 |

Aliciana Harvey Lopez and Judge Karimu Hill-Harvey

Buy this Photo
Lynn Schramek, Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert and Sonia Fuentes

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 |

Lynn Schramek, Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert and Sonia Fuentes

Buy this Photo
Deborah and Raven Chapman

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 |

Deborah and Raven Chapman

Buy this Photo
Dwight Hoover, Dr. Crystal Herold, Dr. Sherry Lawrence and Jan Holmes

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 |

Dwight Hoover, Dr. Crystal Herold, Dr. Sherry Lawrence and Jan Holmes

Buy this Photo
Joan Crowley and Joan Saunders

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 |

Joan Crowley and Joan Saunders

Buy this Photo
Ariana Czaia and Maria De La Torre

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 |

Ariana Czaia and Maria De La Torre

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Caba and Elaine Graham

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 |

Jennifer Caba and Elaine Graham

Buy this Photo
Linda Jaffe, Suzanne Atwell and Meredith McMurray

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 |

Linda Jaffe, Suzanne Atwell and Meredith McMurray

Buy this Photo
Betsy Young and Kanani Kekahuna

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 |

Betsy Young and Kanani Kekahuna

Buy this Photo
Marge Ostrom and Bobbi Amero

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 |

Marge Ostrom and Bobbi Amero

Buy this Photo
Luz Corcuera and Vanessa Tase Sueiro

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 |

Luz Corcuera and Vanessa Tase Sueiro

Buy this Photo
Terry and Judy Drake

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 |

Terry and Judy Drake

Buy this Photo
Alice Newlon and honorary chair Janna Overstreet

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 |

Alice Newlon and honorary chair Janna Overstreet

Buy this Photo
Share
More than 20 organizations celebrated the 99th anniversary of the women's right to vote Aug. 24 at The Grove.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Suncoast women celebrated the suffrage movement during a bustling and celebratory luncheon Aug. 24 at The Grove. 

The 25th Annual Women’s Equity Luncheon, hosted by the Suncoast Commission on the Status of Women, had more than 300 guests from more than 35 organizations celebrating the 99th anniversary of women having the right to vote. After meeting and mingling for an hour, attendees sat down for lunch and listened to words from Honorary Chairwoman Janna Overstreet and Judge Erika Quartermaine.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement