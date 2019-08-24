Women groups celebrate 19th amendment anniversary with annual luncheon

Suncoast women celebrated the suffrage movement during a bustling and celebratory luncheon Aug. 24 at The Grove.

The 25th Annual Women’s Equity Luncheon, hosted by the Suncoast Commission on the Status of Women, had more than 300 guests from more than 35 organizations celebrating the 99th anniversary of women having the right to vote. After meeting and mingling for an hour, attendees sat down for lunch and listened to words from Honorary Chairwoman Janna Overstreet and Judge Erika Quartermaine.