 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairs Sherry and Tom Koski

Panelists share life journeys during Pines of Sarasota Foundation luncheon

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

Co-Chairs Sherry and Tom Koski

Buy this Photo
Tracey McCammack and Harriett Anderson

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

Tracey McCammack and Harriett Anderson

Buy this Photo
A Pines of Sarasota video featuring a woman in yellow inspired the decor for the stage.

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

A Pines of Sarasota video featuring a woman in yellow inspired the decor for the stage.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairs Sherry and Tom Koski welcome guests to the luncheon.

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

Co-Chairs Sherry and Tom Koski welcome guests to the luncheon.

Buy this Photo
Marcy Abbott and Margaret Maglich

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

Marcy Abbott and Margaret Maglich

Buy this Photo
Dan Hoffe and Ken Abt

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

Dan Hoffe and Ken Abt

Buy this Photo
Rachel Gerovac, Dryden Dennis, Harrison Ayers and Catherine Bertron

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

Rachel Gerovac, Dryden Dennis, Harrison Ayers and Catherine Bertron

Buy this Photo
Hal and Marlene Liberman

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

Hal and Marlene Liberman

Buy this Photo
Donna Pickard and Jeannie Spalding

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

Donna Pickard and Jeannie Spalding

Buy this Photo
Desserts were taken to the senior care center for residents after the luncheon.

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

Desserts were taken to the senior care center for residents after the luncheon.

Buy this Photo
Each centerpiece had ten saplings — enough for every guest to take one home.

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

Each centerpiece had ten saplings — enough for every guest to take one home.

Buy this Photo
Carl Smith, Peter Abbott and Howard and Sally Crowell

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

Carl Smith, Peter Abbott and Howard and Sally Crowell

Buy this Photo
Lois Stulberg, Peggy Abt, President Janet Ginn and Sydney Goldstein

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

Lois Stulberg, Peggy Abt, President Janet Ginn and Sydney Goldstein

Buy this Photo
Howard Millman and Carolyn Michel

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

Howard Millman and Carolyn Michel

Buy this Photo
Eddie and Bonnie Norton with Kim French

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

Eddie and Bonnie Norton with Kim French

Buy this Photo
The panelists were Peter Abbott, Judi Gallagher and Michael Klauber.

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

The panelists were Peter Abbott, Judi Gallagher and Michael Klauber.

Buy this Photo
Bob Griffiths, Sydney Goldstein and Peggy Abt

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

Bob Griffiths, Sydney Goldstein and Peggy Abt

Buy this Photo
The Pines of Sarasota has been open for 28 years.

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

The Pines of Sarasota has been open for 28 years.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Wit and Wisdom of Aging Luncheon was held Nov. 28 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Wit & Wisdom of Aging Luncheon Nov. 28 at Michael's On East had guests both laughing and crying.

The panelists for this year were Peter Abbott, Michael Klauber and Judi Gallagher. Each shared their inspirations for getting where they are today, and the challenges and joys that came along with those journeys. Only six days ago, Michael Klauber lost his father, Murf Klauber, making his storytelling more emotional than usual. 

The event also had a celebratory feel, however, because this year marks the 70th anniversary of Pines of Sarasota. The senior center opened Nov. 16, 1948.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement