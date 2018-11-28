Panelists share life journeys during Pines of Sarasota Foundation luncheon

The Wit & Wisdom of Aging Luncheon Nov. 28 at Michael's On East had guests both laughing and crying.

The panelists for this year were Peter Abbott, Michael Klauber and Judi Gallagher. Each shared their inspirations for getting where they are today, and the challenges and joys that came along with those journeys. Only six days ago, Michael Klauber lost his father, Murf Klauber, making his storytelling more emotional than usual.

The event also had a celebratory feel, however, because this year marks the 70th anniversary of Pines of Sarasota. The senior center opened Nov. 16, 1948.