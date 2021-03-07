From a platform nearly 80 feet above the ground, Nik Wallenda acknowledged the past year has been a difficult one.

His business typically relies on people gathering, which hasn't happened much since the COVID-19 pandemic started. And that problem, he said, was the inspiration for creating the drive-in Nik Wallenda's Daredevil Rally at Nathan Benderson Park in his native Sarasota.

Then, he stepped off the platform as the flag behind him whipped in the wind — and answered audience questions while walking a tightrope.

This death-defying stunt was just one of many to which the audience was treated. There were also BMX flips, human cannonballs, trapeze tricks and more.

Rosedale resident Sue Painter received her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in February and said the rally was one of the first events she had attended in nearly 14 months. She said she was grateful to spend time with her friends again.

"It's a good way to get outside without being in a crowd," Painter said.