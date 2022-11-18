 Skip to main content
Models strut up and down the runway. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Wine, Women & Shoes returns with 2022 celebration

Minta Getzen poses with the shoe models.

The social hour had art models posing.

Sam Beebe, Forty Carrots CEO Michelle Kapreilian and Rachel Benderson

Chairwomen Melissa Tomasso and Julie Weintraub

David Koffman

Gracie Goltermann, Kailey Cleaver, Nico Meola, Maddie Hiers

Julia Olin

Tatyana Sharoubim-Stewart

Kristen Dagostino, Sarah Tucker and Janelle Beruff

Erica DiDiego and Alina Belova

Nata Logvinova

Guests took selfies together.

Sofie Wachtmeister and Laura Thomas

There were plenty of creative shoes at the event.

Renee Preininger and Rimi Khazanchi

Lauren Novas

Dr. Jennifer Kucera and Dr. Tara Butler

Hundreds of people attended the fundraiser.

Shoko Frey, Andrea Allen, Courtney Bonacuse and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Hope McCampbell-Wenk and Alysha Shelby

Susana Ramlie and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Supporters tear up the dance floor.

Sepi Ackerman, Emily Beachler, Kerry McCary and Lindsey Heach

Lygia Emiliano and Adriana Collins

Jenny Gordon

Ryan and Sepi Ackerman

Renelle Lim and Dr. Ilya Lim

Stephanie Caroline and the disco heads entertain the crowd.

Disco heads keep the crowd grooving.

Disco heads keep the crowd grooving.

Painted models draw all the attention before the show.

Performers bring the music at the show.

Performers bring the music at the show.

Co-chairwomen Melissa Tomasso and Julie Weintraub

Larry Bowman

Bassem Karam

Disco heads keep the crowd grooving.

Mason Kreidt

Felix Obas

Stephen Pitchford

Nadia Morgan

Charlotte Trattner

Hana Young

Hana Young

Models strut up and down the runway.

Maria Weinmann

Kristzina Szilagyi

Andressa Junquiera

Andressa Junquiera

Fernanda Uesler

Victoria Bowers

Models strut up and down the runway.

Models strut up and down the runway.

Models strut up and down the runway.

Models strut up and down the runway.

Models strut up and down the runway.

Models strut up and down the runway.

Derric Gobourne Jr. gets the crowd going.

Models strut up and down the runway.

Models strut up and down the runway.

Andressa Junquiera

Models strut up and down the runway.

Models strut up and down the runway.

Models strut up and down the runway.

Models strut up and down the runway.

Models strut up and down the runway.

Joan Coates wins the King of Sole award for his fundraising efforts.

John Knowles breaks it down.

The program continues with a dance and performance segment.

The program continues with a dance and performance segment.

The long-awaited Forty Carrots Family Center event returned to The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Nov. 18.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Forty Carrots Family Center CEO Michelle Kapreilian was feeling the usual emotions about the annual 2022 Wine, Women & Shoes signature luncheon — excitement, appreciation, maybe some exhaustion — but had to admit she also felt a little nervous this year. 

The event has always drawn a large, passionate (and sometimes rowdy) crowd together to support the organization's programs for children and families in need. But the pandemic put a pause on the signature luncheon for two years, and Kapreilian couldn't help but wonder if it would affect turnout for the 2022 outing. 

She needn't have worried. Hundreds of Forty Carrots supporters filled The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for the fundraiser's long-awaited return on Nov. 18.

"You never know (beforehand), but we've had so many people come back (for Wine, Women & Shoes)," Kapreilian said. "We've also had new people to the community come today. Introducing Forty Carrots to them has been wonderful."

The organization's many, many supporters filled the hotel space for the morning's mingling and shopping section, which had a number of businesses and pop-up vendors selling jewelry, bags and other stylish accessories. The luncheon's signature Sole Men were on hand to offer champagne wine and take selfies with guests. 

Eventually, the crowd filled into the ballroom for the event's program and lunch.

Co-chairwomen Melissa Tomasso and Julie Weintraub took to the stage to thank the audience while Sole Men poured glasses of champagne for those in the crowd. 

Finally, it was time for the fashion show. Men and women took to the stage wearing funkadelic designs from Tweeds Custom Suits and L. Boutique respectively to the cheers of the crowd. 

The hosts later handed out awards for various shoe designs and creations, with Sole Man John Coates winning this year's King of Sole award for the largest amount of wine sold in support of Forty Carrots. 

Kapreilian said the paddle raise alone raised more than $300,000 for Forty Carrots. 

"We can use these funds for where we have holes," Kapreilian said. "...Right now it's our mental health services and parenting education (programs). We increased (clients and staff) for both those programs this year ... and this will definitely help."

The day ended with an after party that had dozens of guests getting down on the dance floor. 

