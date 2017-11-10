Wine Women & Shoes guests put their best foot forward

Every year, Sarasota’s biggest fashionistas and philanthropists alike strap on their best heels and strut their way to The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota in support of Forty Carrots Family Center.

This year’s signature luncheon started with drinks and shopping outside the ballroom, and many guests took advantage of the frosé bar on the back patio.

Guests then adjourned to the ballroom for the main event, which opened with a performance by members of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. After lunch, guests saw the latest fashions during a lively fashion show by The Met, which featured several tribute performers that kept the show lively by impersonating superstars such as Prince and Lenny Kravitz.