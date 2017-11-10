 Skip to main content
Forty Carrots Family Center Executive Director Michelle Kapreilian and Bill Clarke

Wine Women & Shoes guests put their best foot forward

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Chairs Geoffrey Michel and Tina Granthon

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Guests entered through an elegant floral entryway created by CC’s Paper Artistry.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva poses in a pop-up shop by The Met and What Goes Around Comes Around.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

The solemen served guests throughout the luncheon.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Julie Kanapaux, Jenny Medved, Zach Gililland, Javier Rodriguez, Steven Strenk and Elena De La Ville show off their work at the screen printing station.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Solemen Kendall Peacock and Eric Piazza show off the shoes they were selling.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Fernando Vega models the bracelets and bling rings guests purchased to benefit Forty Carrots.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Many guests purchased wine tumblers to support Forty Carrots.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Solimar Molnar, Stacie Baer, Hope McCampbell-Wenk, Christi Wheeler, Donna Koffman and April Baran-Cohen

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Tomeika Koski and Shani Walker

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Donna Koffman shows off her feathery heels.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Soleman Sam Lowry models the Louis Vuitton purse he was assigned to sell.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Erin Shriver and Nicole Starostecki

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Melissa Lerner, Tara and Jim Cocco and Alan Ross

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Cindhya Bonilla and Salete Hinrichs

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Valerie Parsons, Joelle Steinhoff, Megan Bogart and Kami Yaegers

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Every table was adorned with floral centerpieces at the luncheon.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

The ballroom featured a runway that ran the length of almost the entire room for the luncheon fashion show.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Roger Capote, Montana Taplinger and Antonio Pinho

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Brigett Stinson and Marisa Marino

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Adelle Bethel, Paige Kuhn and Allison Scibelli

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Soleman Samuel A. Cerrito III and Shelley Sarbey

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Soleman Gerret Copeland and Jeanne Paulus

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Angie Carwile and Heather Frank

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Melissa Tomasso

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Jayne Del Medico, Judie Zerega, Melissa Tomasso and Michelle Fisher

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Elisabeth Waters, Cathy Kobren, Tammy Karp and Kristina Swain

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

It was all about the wine at the signature luncheon.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Suzanne Luecke, Angela Leedy and Johanna Gustafsson

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Erin Christy and Jen Rust

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Sarah and Taylor Karp with Jenna Landis

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Melissa Howard’s tablemates pose with their soleman, Gerret Copeland.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Justin Powell with Bianca and Richard Lawrence

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Alisa French and Tiffany Wenzel

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Leanne Varney and Sharron Skrzypkowski

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Erica Didiego and Alina Belova

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Ariane Dart and Aimee Cogan

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Stacie Baer, Vanessa Opstal, Christi Wheeler, Carlos Molnar, Solimar Molnar and April Baran-Cohen

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Wendy Feinstein and Terry McKee

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Karin Silver, Rochelle Nigri and Rona Nashbar

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Joelle Steinhoff, Jennifer Simms and Valerie Parsons

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Crystal Lahners, Janelle Beruff and Diana Buchanan

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed and Shari Phillips

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Monica Barth, Laura Bermudez and Melissa Morsli

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Sally Schule, Katie Jones and Kyla Weiner

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

The champagne was flowing at Wine Women & Shoes.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Alexandra Settlemyer and Lauren Jones pose in the photo booth.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Beth Foy, Ali Jayne, Tanya Ramos, Sara Ferguson and Monica Barth

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Tracy Eisnaugle, Tracy Spalsbury, Silvanna Medina and Alisa Craig

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Heather Dunhill, Amy Sussman and Deborah Blue

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Chairs Tina Granthon and Geoffrey Michel

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Table 45 guests used unique straws to celebrate Wine Women & Shoes.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Each table supported their soleman with spirit sticks.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

This year, a new feature to the cocktail hour was a pop-up shop by The Met and What Goes Around Comes Around.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Janelle Beruff shows off her shoes, which won the best boots award.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Janelle Beruff shows off her shoes, which won the best boots award.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Guests enjoyed frozen drinks at the frose bar.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Sofie Wachtmeister, Jenna Landis and Sarah and Taylor Karp

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Michael Mendez performs in the program opener with several members of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Michael Mendez performs in the program opener with several members of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Dancers perform in the program opener with several members of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

The first segment of the fashion show was called “atomic blonde.”

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Michael Mendez performs in the program opener with several members of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Models interacted with performers in a lively fashion show by The Met.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Models strut the runway during a lively fashion show by The Met.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Models strut the runway during a lively fashion show by The Met.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Models strut the runway during a lively fashion show by The Met.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Models strut the runway during a lively fashion show by The Met.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Models strut the runway during a lively fashion show by The Met.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Models strut the runway during a lively fashion show by The Met.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

A Prince tribute performer interacted with models in a lively fashion show by The Met.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Guests jammed out during the fashion show.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Models strut the runway for the fashion show closing.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Ariane Dart announces the performer for Firefly Gala 2018, which is Jason Derulo.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

The Most Marvelous Shoe contest features winners in best overall, best flat, best stiletto, best boot, etc.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

The Most Marvelous Shoe winner shows off her dragon shoes.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

The Most Marvelous Shoe winner shows off her dragon shoes.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Bart Lowther wins the Best Soleman Award.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Solemen perform this classic closing dance number.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Solemen perform this classic closing dance number.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

The Bucs Cheerleaders perform with Chaz Glunk, manager and head instructor of Pure Barre Sarasota.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Chaz Glunk, manager and head instructor of Pure Barre Sarasota, performs in the closing number.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

Guests enjoyed a festive chocolate dessert.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 |

The annual luncheon and fashion show on Nov. 10 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota benefited Forty Carrots Family Center.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Every year, Sarasota’s biggest fashionistas and philanthropists alike strap on their best heels and strut their way to The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota in support of Forty Carrots Family Center.

This year’s signature luncheon started with drinks and shopping outside the ballroom, and many guests took advantage of the frosé bar on the back patio.

Guests then adjourned to the ballroom for the main event, which opened with a performance by members of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. After lunch, guests saw the latest fashions during a lively fashion show by The Met, which featured several tribute performers that kept the show lively by impersonating superstars such as Prince and Lenny Kravitz.

