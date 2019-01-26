 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch's Carol Ohlendorf and Stoneybrook's Sue Morrison supported Corks for Canines and Cats along with Kenzie, Morrison's Yorkiee.

Wine to the rescue at Fiorelli Winery in Bradenton

Matilda, a 3-year-old harlequin Great Dane owned by Michael Conway and Merial Graff, walks the red carpet.

Jeff Boudrie sings a song with his rescue dog, Lola.

Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch President Deanne Murchie walks the red carpet with her rescue dog, Huck.

Havana was all dressed up for the occasion.

Board member Kristy Howland has an angel in her pocket in her rescue dog, Stanley.

Evella Feldhacker and Deana Miklos enjoy a glass of Fiorelli wine.

University Park's Anne Gold and her chihuahua terrier mix, Katy, watch the dogs on the red carpet.

Havana checks out the hole one of the other dogs made in the red carpet.

Sarasota's Shayla Twit supported the fundraiser and brought her rescue dog, Pepe, along.

Sarasota violinist Paul Leonov provided the evening's entertainment.

Rebekah and Jeff Boudrie said their rescue dog, Lola, has brought much love into their lives.

Nadine Stein shows off her rescue dog, Havana.

Plenty of wine and hors d'oeuvres were available.

Those who attended had shots at raffle prizes.

University Park's Anne Gold brought her Chihuahua terrier mix, Katy, who came from the Lakewood Ranch Humane Society.

Lakewood Ranch's Maggie Abcunas tries to wrap her arms around Matilda.

Matilda makes the rounds with her owner, Michael Conway.

It might have been a bit hectic at the fundraiser, but Stanley was feeling safe in Kristy Howland's special doggy carry bag.

Fundraiser at Fiorelli Winery benefits Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Hugging his own rescue dog, Jeff Boudrie was asked what he would say to anyone who was thinking about adopting a dog from the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

"I would say, 'Who rescues who?'" Boudrie said. "A dog brings so much love and enjoyment into your life."

Boudrie and his wife, Rebekah, were attending the Corks for Canines and Cats fundraiser Jan. 26 at Fiorelli Winery. The Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch held the event to raise money for its new building at 26920 Gopher Hill Road, Myakka City.

The Boudries were showing off their rescue dog, Lola, who they adopted from a rescue four years ago. Lola had a severely infected leg injury and wasn't attracting a lot of interest because of it. But Jeff and Rebekah fell in love and adopted Lola no matter what.

Fortunately, Lola recovered and didn't need to have her leg amputated.

"It was unbelievable how she recovered," said Rebekah Boudrie, who is on the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch board. "She was so resilient. Now she is a member of the Lakewood Ranch Running Club's 500-Mile Club."

Several other rescue dog owners had success stories of their own.

"Until every dog has a home, no one should have to go out and buy a dog," said University Park's Anne Gold.

