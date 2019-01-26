Wine to the rescue at Fiorelli Winery in Bradenton

Hugging his own rescue dog, Jeff Boudrie was asked what he would say to anyone who was thinking about adopting a dog from the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

"I would say, 'Who rescues who?'" Boudrie said. "A dog brings so much love and enjoyment into your life."

Boudrie and his wife, Rebekah, were attending the Corks for Canines and Cats fundraiser Jan. 26 at Fiorelli Winery. The Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch held the event to raise money for its new building at 26920 Gopher Hill Road, Myakka City.

The Boudries were showing off their rescue dog, Lola, who they adopted from a rescue four years ago. Lola had a severely infected leg injury and wasn't attracting a lot of interest because of it. But Jeff and Rebekah fell in love and adopted Lola no matter what.

Fortunately, Lola recovered and didn't need to have her leg amputated.

"It was unbelievable how she recovered," said Rebekah Boudrie, who is on the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch board. "She was so resilient. Now she is a member of the Lakewood Ranch Running Club's 500-Mile Club."

Several other rescue dog owners had success stories of their own.

"Until every dog has a home, no one should have to go out and buy a dog," said University Park's Anne Gold.