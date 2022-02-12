Willis Elementary fathers and daughters have a magical night in Lakewood Ranch

Jim Johnson watched as his daughter Charlie Johnson, a kindergartner at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, added glitter to a picture frame she was decorating.

"You missed a spot," the dad said as he grabbed some glitter and filled in a spot for her.

The Johnsons were having fun making the frame before joining other fathers and daughters on the dance floor for Willis Elementary's Enchanted Ball at Lakewood Ranch Baptist Church. The Enchanted Ball was the Johnson's first father-daughter dance.

"She has been excited about it all day, all week actually," Jim Johnson said. "She's put her dress on a bunch of times."

Although Stella Gerardot is a first grader, the Enchanted Ball was a first for her and her father, Johnny Gerardot, because the school was unable to host a father-daughter dance last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's awesome to have our first dance," Johnny Gerardot said. "It's nice because we've been so locked down."

For other parents, like Kale Shortridge, the Enchanted Ball was their last father-daughter dance with their little girls.

Shortridge summed up how he felt about the ball being his last with his daughter. Adyson Shortridge, in one word: "Ugh."