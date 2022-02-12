 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Ellie Gehndyu, a kindergartner, enjoys her first father-daughter dance with her father, Janjay Gehndyu.

Willis Elementary fathers and daughters have a magical night in Lakewood Ranch

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 |

Ellie Gehndyu, a kindergartner, enjoys her first father-daughter dance with her father, Janjay Gehndyu.

Travis Buckman and his daughter Tatum Buckman, a third grader, get on the dance floor.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 |

Travis Buckman and his daughter Tatum Buckman, a third grader, get on the dance floor.

Luis Zaa and his daughter Kelly Zaa, who is in third grade, decorate a frame together.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 |

Luis Zaa and his daughter Kelly Zaa, who is in third grade, decorate a frame together.

Dan Stephens and his daughter Summer, who is a third grader, grab props for a funny photo.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 |

Dan Stephens and his daughter Summer, who is a third grader, grab props for a funny photo.

Jim Johnson helps his daughter Charlie Johnson, a kindergartner, decorate a picture frame.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 |

Jim Johnson helps his daughter Charlie Johnson, a kindergartner, decorate a picture frame.

Scott Flynn and his daughter Emmy Flynn, who is a second grader, can't wait to get on the dance floor.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 |

Scott Flynn and his daughter Emmy Flynn, who is a second grader, can't wait to get on the dance floor.

Olivia Kaster, a first grader, dances to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" with her father, Luke Kaster.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 |

Olivia Kaster, a first grader, dances to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" with her father, Luke Kaster.

Cassiel Mueller, a kindergartner, dances with her dad, Paul Mueller. Paul Mueller says it's awesome to be at their first father-daughter dance.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 |

Cassiel Mueller, a kindergartner, dances with her dad, Paul Mueller. Paul Mueller says it's awesome to be at their first father-daughter dance.

Mark Resnick loves spending time with his daughter Adley Resnick, who is in VPK. Adley Resnick is dressed as Cinderella. "I can't wait to see the smile on her face all night," Mark Resnick says.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 |

Mark Resnick loves spending time with his daughter Adley Resnick, who is in VPK. Adley Resnick is dressed as Cinderella. "I can't wait to see the smile on her face all night," Mark Resnick says.

Stella Gerardot, a first grader, dresses for the Enchanted Ball theme with her father, Johnny Gerardot. It was their first father-daughter dance since last year's dance was canceled due to COVID-19.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 |

Stella Gerardot, a first grader, dresses for the Enchanted Ball theme with her father, Johnny Gerardot. It was their first father-daughter dance since last year's dance was canceled due to COVID-19.

Tim McGoff twirls his daughter Brooke McGoff, who is a first grader.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 |

Tim McGoff twirls his daughter Brooke McGoff, who is a first grader.

Steven Collett dances with his daughter Baylor Collett, a first grader.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 |

Steven Collett dances with his daughter Baylor Collett, a first grader.

Adyson Shortridge, a fifth grader, does the Cha-Cha Slide with her father, Kale Shortridge, during their last father-daughter dance together.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 |

Adyson Shortridge, a fifth grader, does the Cha-Cha Slide with her father, Kale Shortridge, during their last father-daughter dance together.

Leo Kao dances with his second grader Sophie Kao. Leo Kao says he loved taking photos and dancing with his daughter.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 |

Leo Kao dances with his second grader Sophie Kao. Leo Kao says he loved taking photos and dancing with his daughter.

Share
Enchanted Ball in Lakewood Ranch provides magical moments for fathers and daughters.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Jim Johnson watched as his daughter Charlie Johnson, a kindergartner at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, added glitter to a picture frame she was decorating. 

"You missed a spot," the dad said as he grabbed some glitter and filled in a spot for her. 

The Johnsons were having fun making the frame before joining other fathers and daughters on the dance floor for Willis Elementary's Enchanted Ball at Lakewood Ranch Baptist Church. The Enchanted Ball was the Johnson's first father-daughter dance.

"She has been excited about it all day, all week actually," Jim Johnson said. "She's put her dress on a bunch of times."

Although Stella Gerardot is a first grader, the Enchanted Ball was a first for her and her father, Johnny Gerardot, because the school was unable to host a father-daughter dance last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's awesome to have our first dance," Johnny Gerardot said. "It's nice because we've been so locked down."

For other parents, like Kale Shortridge, the Enchanted Ball was their last father-daughter dance with their little girls. 

Shortridge summed up how he felt about the ball being his last with his daughter. Adyson Shortridge, in one word: "Ugh."

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement