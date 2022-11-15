 Skip to main content
Olivia McGettigan, a third grader, plays "Mary Had a Little Lamb" using the water xylophone with the help of Music Teacher Karl Sidman. (Photos by Liz Ramos)

Willis Elementary combines arts with science, engineering at STREAM Night

Second grader Ayanish Agrawal tries to build a house out of toothpicks and marshmallows with his dad, Manish Agrawal.

Second graders Peyton Neumann, Mila Flamini and Kaley Still work on their underwater art.

Jordan Finley reads aloud to his 3-year-old Amelia Finley. They're reading "At the Watering Hole."

First grader Brynn Finley practices reading with her mother, Maureen Finley.

Families could choose from a variety of books.

Laetitia Sanchez has fun reading with her kindergartner, Alexandre Sanchez. Reading was their first activity of the night. "I like reading," Alexandre Sanchez says.

P.E. teacher Jason Morales watches as third grader Andrew Lazaris throws a ball as fast as he can.

First grader Giuliano Cappelluti tries to build a boat out of Legos so he can test whether it will float. His first try floated briefly.

Jenna Leone watches as her pre-K student, Atlas Leone, and Nathan Leone see whose boat will float.

Holly McCampbell and her fifth grader Sophie Siegling look forward to seeing the music station activities.

Students showcase their science projects.

Third grader Emmy Flynn looks for microorganisms in a microscope.

First grader Alexander Sherwood has fun doing the STREAM activities with his dad, Jason Sherwood. "All the STREAM activities have been great," Jason Sherwood says.

First grader Veronica Holt, fourth grader Liam Holt and their mother, Jessica Holt, have fun finishing all six activities at STREAM Night.

Students and their families participate in science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and music activities.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Olivia McGettigan, a third grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, followed the directions of music teacher Karl Sidman and gently hit the jars in front of her with a mallet. 

The jars were filled with different amounts of water, and each made its own sound when struck by the mallet. Sidman pointed out the order to McGettigan, who went from one to the next. As the sounds blended together, McGettigan realized she was playing "Mary Had a Little Lamb."

"I liked how it was basically a xylophone," McGettigan said.

The water xylophone was one of six stations at Willis Elementary School's first Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts and Music Night on Nov. 15.

Kelly Richards, the school's STEM teacher, said STREAM Night was an opportunity for the school to show the importance of collaboration between the sciences and arts.

First grader Giuliano Cappelluti had fun building a boat out of Legos to see if it could float. 

"My last one kind of floated, but it kind of sank," Cappelluti said.

