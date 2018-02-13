Love blooms with the Friends of the Sarasota Ballet

A day before Valentine's Day, the Friends of the Sarasota Ballet gathered for cocktails and appetizers for the Love in Bloom Valentine Cocktail Reception on Feb. 13 at Michael's Wine Cellar.

Michael's Wine Cellar was decorated with love in pink, red and white, celebrating the day of love early. The cocktail reception brought together members of the Friends of the Sarasota Ballet, ballet dancers and those directly involved with the ballet.

The cocktail reception had cocktails, appetizers, live music and chocolate samples, followed by a silent auction.