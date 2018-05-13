Wildest dreams come true at Art Center Sarasota's Beaux Arts Ball and iconcept runway show

Art Center Sarasota brought back to life one of Sarasota’s more eccentric events, the Beaux Arts Ball, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its iconcept runway show fundraiser.

Guests arrived at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Grand Foyer on May 11 wearing elaborate costumes, just as Sarasota locals had done during the original Beaux Arts Ball, one of the biggest social events in the ‘40s and ‘50s.

The iconcept runway show featured creative fashion statements from 16 artists showcasing designs made out of unorthodox fabric and materials, from champagne bottle caps to mosquito nets.

The event also featured a drag show performance from The Fantasy Girls.