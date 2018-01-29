Whole new grocery experience in Sarasota

Steve Salsberry, a regional produce associate coordinator for Whole Foods, was standing in front of mountains of vegetables and fruits his grocery store is famous for displaying.

"It's an art," Salsberry said two days before Whole Foods University Station opens at 9 a.m. on Jan. 31 in Sarasota. "We pride ourselves with that. It's definitely a technique and it takes time. There is a lot of hand-eye coordination."

And if the customers scoop up items and make the mountain come crashing down?

"It just means we did a great job, because people are buying," he said.

When Whole Foods opens its 40,000 square foot store, its second in Sarasota after its downtown grocery, it will also find out if people want to break up their shopping at Whole Foods' new French-themed restaurant and bar, Brasserie Honore. It will be Whole Foods' 14th restaurant/bar in Florida at one of its grocery stores and the first with a French theme.

Three wines will be available on tap as will five draft beers. Wines also will be available by the bottle, plus shoppers can pick up a bottle of wine or beer in the store and bring it over to Brasserie Honore to enjoy.

Blake Ledbetter, the culinary coordinator for the Florida region for Whole Foods, said the atmosphere at Brasserie Honore, which is 1,500 square feet, is "absolutely stunning and impactful. It's the decor and lighting, and the food quality to match. We will provide our customers with an experience like no other."

It all should surprise those who flock to the opening on Wednesday morning. The first 500 customers will receive a gift card with a undisclosed value ranging from $5 through one lucky winner who will get $500.

It's the 28th Whole Foods in Florida and the sixth on the state's west coast from Tampa to Naples. The store will have 180 employees.