David Gouveia, the specialty associate coordinator at Whole Foods, said Brasserie Honore will offer three wines on tap and five beers on tap.

Whole new grocery experience

David Gouveia, the specialty associate coordinator at Whole Foods, said Brasserie Honore will offer three wines on tap and five beers on tap.

Steve Salsberry, a regional produce associate coordinator for Whole Foods, talks about Sumo Citrus.

Steve Salsberry, a regional produce associate coordinator for Whole Foods, talks about Sumo Citrus.

Emmanuel Merzius and Steve Salsberry have Whole Foods in top shape headed into Wednesday's opening at University Station.

Emmanuel Merzius and Steve Salsberry have Whole Foods in top shape headed into Wednesday's opening at University Station.

A whole new world of chicken turns at Brasserie Honore.

A whole new world of chicken turns at Brasserie Honore.

Caramel Pistache, Chocolat and Classique puff pastries could wrap up a unique grocery shopping experience.

Caramel Pistache, Chocolat and Classique puff pastries could wrap up a unique grocery shopping experience.

Rotisserie chicken and potatoes with green beans is one of the main events at Brasserie Honore.

Rotisserie chicken and potatoes with green beans is one of the main events at Brasserie Honore.

The bread is in the bag as Whole Foods moves toward Wednesday's opening at University Station.

The bread is in the bag as Whole Foods moves toward Wednesday's opening at University Station.

Brian Collaro brings out the crepe at Brasserie Honore.

Brian Collaro brings out the crepe at Brasserie Honore.

Dayleane Babyak shows off some of the whole body products at Whole Foods. Their products have zero animal testing.

Dayleane Babyak shows off some of the whole body products at Whole Foods. Their products have zero animal testing.

Even the chicken and pork is stacked at Whole Foods at University Station.

Even the chicken and pork is stacked at Whole Foods at University Station.

The wrapping comes off the cookies on Wednesday in time for the 9 a.m. opening.

The wrapping comes off the cookies on Wednesday in time for the 9 a.m. opening.

Rick Eplawy, the regional coordinator for specialty foods, cuts a piece of Parmesan Reggiano. A code on each block allows the store to trace it back all the way to the cow.

Rick Eplawy, the regional coordinator for specialty foods, cuts a piece of Parmesan Reggiano. A code on each block allows the store to trace it back all the way to the cow.

Blake Ledbetter, the Whole Foods culinary coordinator for the Florida Region, said Brasserie Honore will provide shoppers with an experience like no other.

Blake Ledbetter, the Whole Foods culinary coordinator for the Florida Region, said Brasserie Honore will provide shoppers with an experience like no other.

Brasserie Honore offers Salade D'Avocat for a little green, $10.

Brasserie Honore offers Salade D'Avocat for a little green, $10.

If you are a hungry shopper, you can do some heavy lifting in Brasserie Honore with Moules-Frites, or mussels and shallots with fries.

If you are a hungry shopper, you can do some heavy lifting in Brasserie Honore with Moules-Frites, or mussels and shallots with fries.

L'Alsacienne, a balsamic caramelized pizza with candied walnuts, will be a staple at Brasserie Honore.

L'Alsacienne, a balsamic caramelized pizza with candied walnuts, will be a staple at Brasserie Honore.

The Whole Foods bakery staff wasn't loafing as it prepared for Wednesday's opening.

The Whole Foods bakery staff wasn't loafing as it prepared for Wednesday's opening.

Whole Foods really will have everything from soup to nuts.

Whole Foods really will have everything from soup to nuts.

Can you say cheese? Whole Foods has the market cornered for its opening.

Can you say cheese? Whole Foods has the market cornered for its opening.

Black Truffle Parmesan French fries will be offered at Brasserie Honore for $4.

Black Truffle Parmesan French fries will be offered at Brasserie Honore for $4.

Whole Foods is serious about its seafood grading system. If it's in danger of being overfished, it won't make the store.

Whole Foods is serious about its seafood grading system. If it's in danger of being overfished, it won't make the store.

Meat Associate Team Leader Drew Magnoli stands in front of dry aged rib-eyes, which hang for at least 14 days from a hook that helps them break down muscles and fibers.

Meat Associate Team Leader Drew Magnoli stands in front of dry aged rib-eyes, which hang for at least 14 days from a hook that helps them break down muscles and fibers.

Do real men eat quiche? A roasted cauliflower and cheddar cheese quiche might answer the question.

Do real men eat quiche? A roasted cauliflower and cheddar cheese quiche might answer the question.

The pies are piling up for Whole Foods opening at University Station.

The pies are piling up for Whole Foods opening at University Station.

Pour your own takes on a new meaning at Whole Foods at University Station.

Pour your own takes on a new meaning at Whole Foods at University Station.

If you don't want to drink at Brasserie Honore, perhaps you could try a bar of soap? Both are available at Whole Foods.

If you don't want to drink at Brasserie Honore, perhaps you could try a bar of soap? Both are available at Whole Foods.

Whole Foods at University Station includes a French-themed restaurant and bar.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Steve Salsberry, a regional produce associate coordinator for Whole Foods, was standing in front of mountains of vegetables and fruits his grocery store is famous for displaying.

"It's an art," Salsberry said two days before Whole Foods University Station opening set for Jan. 31 in Sarasota. "We pride ourselves with that. It's definitely a technique and it takes time. There is a lot of hand-eye coordination."

And if the customers scoop up items and make the mountain come crashing down?

"It just means we did a great job, because people are buying," he said.

When Whole Foods opened its 40,000 square foot store, its second in Sarasota after its downtown grocery, it also wanted to find out if people would break up their shopping at Whole Foods' new French-themed restaurant and bar, Brasserie Honore. It was Whole Foods' 14th restaurant-bar combination in Florida at one of its grocery stores and the first with a French theme.

Three wines are available on tap as are five draft beers. Wines also are available by the bottle, plus shoppers can pick up a bottle of wine or beer in the store and bring it over to Brasserie Honore to enjoy.

Blake Ledbetter, the culinary coordinator for the Florida region for Whole Foods, said the atmosphere at Brasserie Honore, which is 1,500 square feet, is "absolutely stunning and impactful. It's the decor and lighting, and the food quality to match. We will provide our customers with an experience like no other."

The first 500 customers on Jan. 31 will receive a gift card with a undisclosed value ranging from $5 through one lucky winner who was given $500.

It is the 28th Whole Foods grocery in Florida and the sixth on the state's west coast from Tampa to Naples. The store has 180 employees.

