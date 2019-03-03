 Skip to main content
Tinkerbell was dressed up like a real lady.

Who let the Sarasota Yacht Club's dogs out

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Oliver Osterman and Wesley Wrigley

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Gigi Tuffile and Mia Freeman

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Reese Stroud and Clara Ledesma

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

John August with his puppies Kaylee and Buckeye

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Tom and Shan DiNapoli with Lucky Boy

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Blake the puggle (a beagle and a pug)

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Makenna and Keilani had matching hearts shaved into their backs in purple and pink.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Mark Sultana and Bella

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Margery Leedy and Gabby

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Cherie Kinerk and Nancy Payzant with Mercedes and Daisy

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Dog treats were given out to attendees of the fashion show in doggy bags at their tables.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Items were raffled away to benefit the Yacht Squad and the Payton Wright Foundation.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Chico was dressed like a penguin on the runway.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Oreo was ready to get out of his costume as soon as he was put into it.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Gabby the Pomeranian wore a costume with poms on it.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Sugar, dressed like a football player, is battling cancer and still strutting her stuff on the runway.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Sir Winston was dressed like a butterfly.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Danika Hoddinott was one of the Yacht Squad members that got the program going.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

The Yacht Squad hosted their first fundraiser for the Payton Wright Foundation.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

The sun may have been hot, but there was shade for all the pups who were getting ready to model at the Sarasota Yacht Club. 

The dogs were there participating in the Yacht Squad's first ever fundraiser, Yacht Dogs: Passion for Fashion. The Yacht Squad consists entirely of young members of the SYC who meet on a monthly basis to learn leadership skills.

For the Yacht Squad's fundraiser, which was a fashion show featuring SYC members' dogs, the money will all go toward the Payton Wright Foundation. 

Danika Hoddinott and her brother Jake were one of several Yacht Squad members who planned the entire event. They are 10 and 12, respectively. 

"We are kids helping kids," said Jake Hoddinott. "It's kind of our motto."

 

