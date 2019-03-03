Who let the Sarasota Yacht Club's dogs out

The sun may have been hot, but there was shade for all the pups who were getting ready to model at the Sarasota Yacht Club.

The dogs were there participating in the Yacht Squad's first ever fundraiser, Yacht Dogs: Passion for Fashion. The Yacht Squad consists entirely of young members of the SYC who meet on a monthly basis to learn leadership skills.

For the Yacht Squad's fundraiser, which was a fashion show featuring SYC members' dogs, the money will all go toward the Payton Wright Foundation.

Danika Hoddinott and her brother Jake were one of several Yacht Squad members who planned the entire event. They are 10 and 12, respectively.

"We are kids helping kids," said Jake Hoddinott. "It's kind of our motto."