Anniversary committee members Herman Kruegle and Denton Crews and Whitney Beach Condominium Association President Bob Lyons

Whitney Beach celebrates 50 years

Friday, Mar. 9, 2018 |

Joyce and Art Tankersley

Judy Blume and Kate Eckler

Robert and John Neal

Pam Coleman and Chet and Linda Pletzke

Denton Crews speaks to the residents during the anniversary celebration.

Sally and Dick Mott and Kathe German

Along with a slideshow, old newspaper clippings and Whitney Beach announcements were placed around the conservancy for the celebration.

Peter Tasker, Marty Kotler, Roz Abramov and Sue Tasker

Richard and Carla Rudicel and Gail and Ron Bland

Don and Brenda Buwolda

Whitney Beach Condominium Association President Bob Lyons speaks to the crowd.

Louise Kelegher and Anne Roberts

Dee Greer, Bill Schaefer and Tony and Jane Goddeeris

Kathy Elwood, Dru Phelps and Connie Seiter

Kathe German and Jack and Barbara Crain

Former Whitney Beach Condominium Association presidents Jack Crain and Ginny Lipton cut the cake with current President Bob Lyons.

Residents gathered for an anniversary party March 9 at the Whitney Beach Conservancy.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Whitney Beach residents are celebrating the past, present and future of their home.

On March 9, residents gathered at the Whitney Beach Conservancy to celebrate the residence’s 50th anniversary.

In 1968 Gordon Whitney sold the property to Paul Neal Jr., who shaped it into what it is today- a tranquil destination at the north end of Longboat Key.

Following a speech about the history of Whitney Beach Resort, Denton Crews explained the appeal of Whitney Beach to the crowd. Despite recent and future renovations to the property, residents are happy with the “old Florida” feel they have found at Whitney Beach.

“Sometimes it’s not the most spectacular place that wins our heart,” Crews said. “I’d day Whitney Beach and Longboat Key are second surprises.”

Whitney Beach Condominium Association President Bob Lyons addressed the crowd and said the owners are what make Whitney Beach what it is.

“I think we really need to thank the past and present owners because we have kept the fire burning,” Lyons said.

Following speeches from Lyons, Crews and town manager Tom Harmer, Vice Mayor and District 5 Commissioner Ed Zunz had a special announcement for the crowd.

At the April 9 commission meeting, a request for a historic marker to be placed near Whitney Beach will be presented to the commissioners.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

