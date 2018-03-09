Whitney Beach celebrates 50 years

Whitney Beach residents are celebrating the past, present and future of their home.

On March 9, residents gathered at the Whitney Beach Conservancy to celebrate the residence’s 50th anniversary.

In 1968 Gordon Whitney sold the property to Paul Neal Jr., who shaped it into what it is today- a tranquil destination at the north end of Longboat Key.

Following a speech about the history of Whitney Beach Resort, Denton Crews explained the appeal of Whitney Beach to the crowd. Despite recent and future renovations to the property, residents are happy with the “old Florida” feel they have found at Whitney Beach.

“Sometimes it’s not the most spectacular place that wins our heart,” Crews said. “I’d day Whitney Beach and Longboat Key are second surprises.”

Whitney Beach Condominium Association President Bob Lyons addressed the crowd and said the owners are what make Whitney Beach what it is.

“I think we really need to thank the past and present owners because we have kept the fire burning,” Lyons said.

Following speeches from Lyons, Crews and town manager Tom Harmer, Vice Mayor and District 5 Commissioner Ed Zunz had a special announcement for the crowd.

At the April 9 commission meeting, a request for a historic marker to be placed near Whitney Beach will be presented to the commissioners.