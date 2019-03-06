 Skip to main content
This white pelican tries to steal away a fish from a cormorant, which isn't about to let it go.

White pelicans make pit stop in Lakewood Ranch

White pelicans rarely are found on the open sea as they prefer smaller waterways, preferring estuaries and lakes.

The white pelicans draw an audience whether that is humans or other birds.

Unlike brown pelicans, white pelicans float on the water as they do their fishing, instead of diving.

White pelicans can tip the scales at 30 pounds.

The white pelican has an average wingspan of about nine feet, the second largest of any bird in North America to the California Condor.

A heron swoops to the pond to check out the temporary guests.

The white pelicans seem to be enjoy some company.

White pelicans eat about four pounds of food a day.

White pelicans look for fish in groups as they try to corral them.

The great blue heron has an impressive wingspan of an average of 6 feet, but it was second fiddle in the pond on Wednesday.

Feeling kind of small at the pond?

Birds of a different feather flocked together on Friday.

Majestic birds find quiet pond on White Eagle Boulevard to their liking.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

While Lakewood Ranch is a somewhat regular stop on white pelicans' migration north every year at the end of winter, their short stay makes people feel blessed to have seen them.

On Wednesday, a pond along White Eagle Boulevard in Lakewood Ranch hosted about 12 white pelicans, who were headed north on their migration to places as far away as Canada. They tend to favor smaller, more secluded bodies of water, as opposed to flying over the gulf.

The brief guests did a little fishing, and then took off on their trip.

 

