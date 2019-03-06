White pelicans make pit stop in Lakewood Ranch

While Lakewood Ranch is a somewhat regular stop on white pelicans' migration north every year at the end of winter, their short stay makes people feel blessed to have seen them.

On Wednesday, a pond along White Eagle Boulevard in Lakewood Ranch hosted about 12 white pelicans, who were headed north on their migration to places as far away as Canada. They tend to favor smaller, more secluded bodies of water, as opposed to flying over the gulf.

The brief guests did a little fishing, and then took off on their trip.