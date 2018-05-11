 Skip to main content
GreyHawk's Dinah Mahan, 3, and her mom, Angela Mahan. "Seeing the little pieces of yourself in them," Angela said of her favorite thing of being a mom.

What Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch moms like best

Mill Creek's Colton Smith, 6, and Layla Smith, 2, with mom, Janene Smith. "I get unlimited hugs and kisses," Janene said of her favorite part of being a mom.

Creekwood's Gabriela Jorge, 3, with mom, Quinn Jorge. "Laughing every day ... the humor of parenthood," Quinn said of her favorite part of being a mom.

Rye Wilderness' Jocelyn Drehobl, 5, and mom Rosann Scattoloni. "Watching them learn every day is amazing," Rosann said of her favorite part of being a mom.

Parrish's Kendall Sharp, 6, and Kelsey Sharp, 3, with mom Jenna Sharp. "Getting to be a part of their life and playing with them every day," is Jenna's favorite part of being a mom.

Greenfield Plantation's Owen Short, 3, and mom Jill Short. "Having a little guy to play with and the little stuff they do," Jill said of her favorite part of being a mom.

Parrish's Austin Evans, 5, and mom Carla Evans. "Hugs and kisses I get from my kids," is Carla's favorite part of being a mom.

East County's William Sammy, 3, with mom Jennifer Sammy. "I love watching them learn new things," Jennifer said of her favorite part of being a mom.

Parrish mom Lindsay Warner with Finley Warner, 3. "Seeing her eyes light up when she experiences something new," Lindsay said of her favorite part of being a mom.

GreyHawk mom Brittany Biermann with Elise Biermann, 2. "Those small achievements you don't always notice," Brittany said are her favorite part of being a mom.

Lakewood Ranch's Emma Curry, 3, and mom Heather Curry. "Is there any part that is not good?" Heather said when asked what she thought was the best part of being a mom.

Cypress Creek Estates' Preston Hafner, 7, mom Cassie Hafner and Scarlett Hafner, 5. "Watching them grow into little people and seeing their personalities is Cassie's favorite part of being a mom.

Parrish's Dominick Aloy, 4, and mom Krista Aloy. "Being able to love that much," is Krista's favorite part of being a mom.

Zoe Blank, 5, and mom Kendra Blank. "Getting to relive the beginnings of life," Kendra said of her favorite part of being a mom.

Grandmother Susie Meador, Hudson Richardson, 4, Harrison McDonald, 1, and mom, Ashley McDonald. "Watching them learn and discover new things," Ashley said of her favorite part of being a mom. All are from Lakewood Ranch.

Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch mothers talk about what they love best about being a mom.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

While Lakewood Ranch mom Ashley McDonald loves watching her children "learn and discover new things," her own mother, Susie Meador loves watching as well.

"I love watching my daughter be a wonderful mother," said Meador, who also lives in Lakewood Ranch.

Grandmother, mom and sons Hudson Richardson, 4, and Harrison McDonald, 1, were all at the Muffins with Moms celebration Friday morning at the Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch.

Several of the mothers were asked what is their favorite thing about being a mom.

The answers were often similar and involved a lot of "hugs and kisses" comments.

 

 

 

 

 

