What Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch moms like best

While Lakewood Ranch mom Ashley McDonald loves watching her children "learn and discover new things," her own mother, Susie Meador loves watching as well.

"I love watching my daughter be a wonderful mother," said Meador, who also lives in Lakewood Ranch.

Grandmother, mom and sons Hudson Richardson, 4, and Harrison McDonald, 1, were all at the Muffins with Moms celebration Friday morning at the Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch.

Several of the mothers were asked what is their favorite thing about being a mom.

The answers were often similar and involved a lot of "hugs and kisses" comments.