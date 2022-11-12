Westcoat Black Theatre Troupe brings the funk with anniversary gala

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe embraced the funk with its groovy 23rd Anniversary Gala on Nov. 12.

The Circus Arts Conservatory was refashioned into a funkadelic event space for the "Groovin' On The Soul Train" gala celebrating the organization's 23 years of music and performance.

Guests put on some funky attire and met for an hour of mingling before sitting down for the program, which started with words from board chair Doris Johnson. Chairs Angelia Krause and Steven Krause then took the stage to recognize close donors and supporters.

This year's Heart and Soul Philanthropy award was presented to Andrew and Judith Economos.

The night ended with a live auction hosted by Michael Klauber followed by a "Groovin' On The Soul Train" created by WBTT Artistic Director Nate Jacobs and choreographed by Donald Frison.