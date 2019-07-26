Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe sends off 'Soul Man' tour with soiree

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe marked the start of its 'Soul Man' tour with a soiree July 26 at Michael's On East.

The theatre troupe has once again been invited to perform at the National Black Theatre Festival, which runs from July 29 to Aug. 3 in Winston-Salem, NC. Performers will put on the 'Soul Man' production in the 1,900-seat Reynolds Auditorium.

"Should we sell out all five performances, that would be more people than would attend a typical six-week run in our theater which is quite intimate," said Sharon Kunkel, principal for Wordslinger Marketing & PR.

Friday's soiree had the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's supporters mingling and enjoying a boil buffet before settling down for a 45 minute excerpt of the 'Soul Man' production.