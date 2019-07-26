 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Artistic Director Nate Jacobs and Andrew Economos

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe sends off 'Soul Man' tour with soiree

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019 |

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Artistic Director Nate Jacobs and Andrew Economos

Buy this Photo
Carola Butera, Brock and Executive Director Julie Leach and Par Reid

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019 |

Carola Butera, Brock and Executive Director Julie Leach and Par Reid

Buy this Photo
Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019 |

Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki

Buy this Photo
Tomeika Koski, Hermione Gilpin and Donna Koffman

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019 |

Tomeika Koski, Hermione Gilpin and Donna Koffman

Buy this Photo
Scott Ferguson, Sorcha Augustine, Phil Lederer and Debra Flynt-Garrett

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019 |

Scott Ferguson, Sorcha Augustine, Phil Lederer and Debra Flynt-Garrett

Buy this Photo
Lee and Jenny Duffey

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019 |

Lee and Jenny Duffey

Buy this Photo
Bernard and Lois Watson

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019 |

Bernard and Lois Watson

Buy this Photo
Norma Cohen, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Marian Moss and Albert Cohen

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019 |

Norma Cohen, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Marian Moss and Albert Cohen

Buy this Photo
Richard Perlman and Carolyn Michel

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019 |

Richard Perlman and Carolyn Michel

Buy this Photo
Debra Flynt-Garrett and Sharon Kunkel

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019 |

Debra Flynt-Garrett and Sharon Kunkel

Buy this Photo
Jack and Priscilla Schlegel with Executive Director Julie Leach and Fred and Judy Cuppy

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019 |

Jack and Priscilla Schlegel with Executive Director Julie Leach and Fred and Judy Cuppy

Buy this Photo
Kitty Cranor, Todd Belamy and Christine Jennings

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019 |

Kitty Cranor, Todd Belamy and Christine Jennings

Buy this Photo
Share
The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will have its 'Soul Man' production at the National Black Theatre Festival from July 29 to Aug. 3.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe marked the start of its 'Soul Man' tour with a soiree July 26 at Michael's On East.

The theatre troupe has once again been invited to perform at the National Black Theatre Festival, which runs from July 29 to Aug. 3 in Winston-Salem, NC. Performers will put on the 'Soul Man' production in the 1,900-seat Reynolds Auditorium.

"Should we sell out all five performances, that would be more people than would attend a typical six-week run in our theater which is quite intimate," said Sharon Kunkel, principal for Wordslinger Marketing & PR. 

Friday's soiree had the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's supporters mingling and enjoying a boil buffet before settling down for a 45 minute excerpt of the 'Soul Man' production.

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement