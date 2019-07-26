Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe sends off 'Soul Man' tour with soiree

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will have its 'Soul Man' production at the National Black Theatre Festival from July 29 to Aug. 3.
The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe marked the start of its 'Soul Man' tour with a soiree July 26 at Michael's On East.
The theatre troupe has once again been invited to perform at the National Black Theatre Festival, which runs from July 29 to Aug. 3 in Winston-Salem, NC. Performers will put on the 'Soul Man' production in the 1,900-seat Reynolds Auditorium.
"Should we sell out all five performances, that would be more people than would attend a typical six-week run in our theater which is quite intimate," said Sharon Kunkel, principal for Wordslinger Marketing & PR.
Friday's soiree had the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's supporters mingling and enjoying a boil buffet before settling down for a 45 minute excerpt of the 'Soul Man' production.