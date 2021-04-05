 Skip to main content
Rita Greenbaum, WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs and Susan Palmer

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe champion mission with outdoors April Fools’ Fete

Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 |

Dominic Harris and Co-chairwoman Asa Thomas

Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 |

Co-chairwoman Marian Moss with Kim Sewell

Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 |

Co-chairwomen Asa Thomas and Marian Moss

Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 |

Robin and David Shapiro

Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 |

Dona and Sam Scott

Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 |

Rosa and WIlli Stanfield

Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 |

Jonathan and Michelle Mitchell with Gloria and Ali Bahaj

Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 |

Kitty and John Cranor with Doris and Dr. Don Johnson

Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 |

Bernard and Lois Watson with Executive Director Julie Leach.

Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 |

Sharon and Ben Kunkel

Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 |

Doris Johnson thanked the crowd.

Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 |

Co-chairwoman Marian Moss spoke to the group.

Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 |

Co-chairwoman Asa Thomas championed the WBBT's mission.

Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 |

Zion Thompson put on a song-and-dance show.

Monday, Apr. 5, 2021 |

The annual spring fundraiser was held outdoors on April 5.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe put on its annual April Fools’ Fete fundraiser with a revised outdoor setting on April 5. The annual spring event was held this year outside the WBBT building, where supporters sat for dinner in socially-distanced pods. Board chair Doris Johnson and Co-Chairwomen Asa Thomas and Marian Moss started the program thanking its patrons for their continued support through the pandemic before segueing into a performance from the Stage of Discovery students.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

