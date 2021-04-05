Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe champion mission with outdoors April Fools’ Fete

The annual spring fundraiser was held outdoors on April 5.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe put on its annual April Fools’ Fete fundraiser with a revised outdoor setting on April 5. The annual spring event was held this year outside the WBBT building, where supporters sat for dinner in socially-distanced pods. Board chair Doris Johnson and Co-Chairwomen Asa Thomas and Marian Moss started the program thanking its patrons for their continued support through the pandemic before segueing into a performance from the Stage of Discovery students.