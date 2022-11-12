 Skip to main content
Executive Director Julie Leach and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe brings the funk with anniversary gala

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Chairs Angelia Wood and Steven Krause

Toni-Anne DeNicola Koffman, Penny Hill and Donna Koffman

Francine Achbar, Richard Perlman and Barbara Rosovsky

Sasha and Nathan Pyatte

Elizabeth Moore and Kyle Battie

Mike Rosario and Victoria Chartrand

Melroy Patterson Jr. and Demetra Patterson

Markus and Ingrid Summers with Dona and Sam Scott

Judith and Andrew Economos

Roxie Jerde and Mike Jerde

Brentney J dazzles with a lyra show.

Brentney J dazzles with a lyra show.

Board chair Doris Johnson starts the program.

Chairs Angelia Wood and Stephen Krause

Michael Donald Edwards with Orlando Sánchez

The "Groovin' On The Soul Train" gala was held Nov. 11.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe embraced the funk with its groovy 23rd Anniversary Gala on Nov. 12.

The Circus Arts Conservatory was refashioned into a funkadelic event space for the "Groovin' On The Soul Train" gala celebrating the organization's 23 years of music and performance. 

Guests put on some funky attire and met for an hour of mingling before sitting down for the program, which started with words from board chair Doris Johnson. Chairs Angelia Wood and Steven Krause then took the stage to recognize close donors and supporters. 

This year's Heart and Soul Philanthropy award was presented to Andrew and Judith Economos.

The night ended with a live auction hosted by Michael Klauber followed by a "Groovin' On The Soul Train" created by WBTT Artistic Director Nate Jacobs and choreographed by Donald Frison.

