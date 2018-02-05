 Skip to main content
Amanda Tullidge takes her chance at craps.

Hitched a ride on a riverboat queen

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018

Amanda Tullidge takes her chance at craps.

Andrea Apple and Tim Novak

Andrea Apple and Tim Novak

Andrea Apple and Tim Novak

Co-Chairmen Bob Turner and George Thomas

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Co-Chairmen Bob Turner and George Thomas

The centerpieces from the evening at The Riverhouse.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

The centerpieces from the evening at The Riverhouse.

Kathleen Cucci and Jennifer McCullen

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Kathleen Cucci and Jennifer McCullen

Kerry Evans gives a speech at the event.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Kerry Evans gives a speech at the event.

Table one was for BMO Harris Bank.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Table one was for BMO Harris Bank.

Table number two was dedicated to the women's center.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Table number two was dedicated to the women's center.

Table number three was dedicated to MMH Foundation.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Table number three was dedicated to MMH Foundation.

We Care Manatee hosts Rollin’ on the River Casino Night on Jan. 27.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

We Care Manatee supporters took their chances and tried their luck last weekend at a fun casino night event.

Rollin’ on the River was held Jan. 27 at The Riverhouse in Palmetto. After a live auction, silent auction bidding and dinner, guests hit the floor to play blackjack, craps and roulette.

The evening raised money for We Care Manatee, a nonprofit that facilitates free medical care for low income, uninsured residents of Manatee County.

Maverick Johnson of CTQ92.1 emceed the event, and Anna Maria Oyster Bar restaurants owner and President John Horne acted as the auctioneer for the evening’s raffles.

Kerry Evans, a former patient of We Care Manatee’s services, spoke during the event about the impact the organization had on her life when she became sick and didn’t have insurance.

Dr. Jennifer McCullen, a We Care Manatee Board co-chair, is also a volunteer provider. As chairman of OB-GYN Department at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Hospital and member of the OB-GYN Women’s Centre of Lakewood Ranch, McCullen has witnessed the impact of helping women without insurance when they need medical care. She estimates the medical center gives out 50 free mammograms a month.

“We love to give back,” she said. “I’m an OB-GYN. I give. The patients know what they’re getting, and they’re so appreciative.”

-Jess Salmond

Photos courtesy of Jess Salmond

